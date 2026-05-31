1 El Maguey Mexican Restaurant – O’Fallon, MO

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 2737 Highway K, O’Fallon, MO, has served the community since June 1998.

Where O’Fallon Comes to Eat

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Ask someone who has lived in O’Fallon for any length of time where they go for Mexican food, and the answer comes quickly. El Maguey on State Highway K has been the go-to answer to that question since 1998 — a restaurant that planted roots in this community when O’Fallon was still finding its footing and has grown right alongside it ever since. More than 27 years later, the tables are still full, the margaritas are still flowing, and the kitchen is still turning out the kind of bold, satisfying Mexican food that keeps people coming through the door week after week, year after year.

27 Years of Flavor, Consistency, and Heart

What makes a restaurant last 27 years in a market as competitive as the St. Louis metro? It is not luck, and it is not marketing. It is the food. It is the people behind the food. And it is the relationship that slowly and genuinely builds between a restaurant and the neighborhood it feeds. El Maguey has invested in that relationship since day one. The staff treats guests like familiar faces rather than table numbers. The kitchen holds itself to a standard that has never been relaxed. And the result is a dining experience that feels less like going out to eat and more like coming home to a meal that was made specifically for you.

Fresh Ingredients. Real Technique. No Compromise.

Every dish that comes out of El Maguey’s kitchen starts with fresh, quality ingredients prepared in-house daily. There are no shortcuts taken here — not on the sauces, not on the seasoning, and not on the portions. The culinary approach is rooted in genuine Mexican tradition, drawing on time-tested techniques and classic flavor combinations that have satisfied diners for generations. From the house-made salsas to the slow-seasoned meats and the rich, layered sauces that define many of the menu’s signature plates, the care that goes into each dish is evident in every single bite.

A Menu Worth Exploring, Again and Again

The menu at El Maguey is the kind that rewards exploration. Regulars have their go-to orders, but there is always something worth revisiting or trying for the first time. The mixed fajitas — beef, chicken, and shrimp cooked with peppers, onions, and vibrant seasoning — are a perennial standout, arriving tableside with the sizzle and aroma that instantly sharpens the appetite. The Enchiladas San Jose, finished with fresh avocado and queso blanco, are a guest favorite that consistently draw praise. The Super Gigante Burrito — loaded with steak, chicken, shrimp, grilled vegetables, rice, and beans, then smothered in melted cheese — is a serious undertaking and absolutely worth it. Lunch specials, combination plates, and a thoughtful selection of vegetarian options round out a menu designed to satisfy every craving at every visit.

Margaritas Made to Match the Mood

A great Mexican meal deserves a great drink, and El Maguey delivers on that front with confidence. The margarita selection is broad and well-crafted, offering everything from classic lime on the rocks to frozen fruit varieties that have developed devoted followings among regulars. The bar moves with the same efficiency as the kitchen — drinks arrive quickly, taste exactly as they should, and pair beautifully with whatever is on the plate in front of you. Whether you are celebrating something special or simply wrapping up a long week with a well-earned meal, El Maguey’s bar is ready for the occasion.

Service That Makes You Feel Like a Regular — Even on Your First Visit

One of the most consistent things guests mention about El Maguey is how welcome they feel the moment they walk in. The service here is warm and genuinely attentive, with a staff that pays close attention, moves quickly, and goes out of its way to ensure every visit goes well. Food arrives fast and hot. Questions get real answers. Special requests are handled without fuss. It is the kind of service that turns first-time visitors into regulars and regulars into loyal guests who would not dream of going anywhere else.

O’Fallon’s Mexican Restaurant, Through and Through

Over the course of 27 years, El Maguey has grown into something that goes well beyond a great place to eat. It is woven into the daily rhythm of this city — a reliable constant in a landscape that has changed considerably since 1998. New neighborhoods have been built, new restaurants have come and gone, and O’Fallon has transformed into one of Missouri’s fastest-growing communities. Through all of it, El Maguey has remained exactly where it belongs: on Highway K, feeding the people of O’Fallon with the same passion and pride that opened its doors more than a quarter century ago.

That is something worth celebrating every day — and around here, the very best way to celebrate anything has always been with a seat at the table, a plate of something exceptional, and great people right beside you.

Business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Monday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Tuesday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Wednesday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Friday – 11:00 am – 10:30 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:30 pm Saturday – 11:00 am – 10:30 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice. Please call the restaurant to verify critical information.

Business structure:

Legal Name : Missouri Rio Bravo Inc. dba El Maguey Mexican Restaurant

: Missouri Rio Bravo Inc. dba El Maguey Mexican Restaurant Principal Office Address : 2737 Highway K, O’Fallon, MO 63368-7864

: 2737 Highway K, O’Fallon, MO 63368-7864 Charter Number : 00457566

: 00457566 Date Formed : June 29, 1998

: June 29, 1998 Status : Good Standing (as of May 31, 2026)

: Good Standing (as of May 31, 2026) Registered Agent : Karen De La Paz

: Karen De La Paz Source: Missouri Secretary of State

Name, address, and phone (NAP):

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant

2737 Highway K

O’Fallon, Missouri 63368-7864

Phone: 636-379-2777

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