Eliot: Michael Chick Indicted for Cyberstalking

Michael Chick Indicted for Cyberstalking

(STL.News) Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, ME, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of cyberstalking, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced today.

Chick was arrested on a criminal complaint on August 5, 2022, following the execution of a search warrant at his residence. He is being detained pending trial.

Chick is accused of stalking and threatening a Greenland child who was on his bus route. The indictment alleges that Chick provided cell phones to the child and used the cell phones to communicate with the child after being warned to cease all contact. Chick is also alleged to have placed GPS tracking devices on the parents’ vehicles and to have walked around the outside of the child’s home at night on numerous occasions.

The charge in the indictment is only an allegation. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Greenland Police Department.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today