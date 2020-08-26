El Paso Resident Claims Weekly Grand Scratch Ticket Prize in Texas Lottery

AUSTIN, TX (STL.News) An El Paso resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $1,000 per week for 20 years (not to exceed $1,040,000) in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game, Weekly Grand. The claimant chose the weekly payment option and elected to remain anonymous.

The ticket was purchased at Walmart Neighborhood Market #4415, located at 8115 N. Loop Drive, in El Paso.

This was the fourth of five top prizes available to be claimed in this game. Weekly Grand offers more than $46 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.95, including break-even prizes.

