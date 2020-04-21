Edward Jones Commits Support for Communities in Response to COVID-19

Financial-services firm donates $2.7 million to address urgent needs

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) As COVID-19 threatens the health and well-being of people and communities across North America, financial-services firm Edward Jones is committing $2.7 million to support national and community organizations serving the most immediate needs of its citizens.

“Edward Jones is built to serve — making a meaningful difference in the lives of our 7 million clients, our 49,000 associates and our communities. As this health crisis and financial volatility impact every one of us, we are first and foremost people helping people,” said Laura Ellenhorn, principal of philanthropy and community engagement at Edward Jones. “Our communities need us now more than ever and it is a privilege to be able to support COVID-19 response services that help families and our own associates meet their health and financial needs.”

To ensure a coordinated effort that supports the most urgent health and financial needs across North America, the firm is investing in a variety of national and regional and community nonprofits in its headquarters cities of St. Louis; Tempe, Arizona; and Mississauga, Canada including:

National

Support for The American Red Cross to maintain vital relief services and sufficient blood supplies that are helping meet the urgent humanitarian needs of local citizens. As of April 8th, almost 17,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to concerns about congregating at workplaces, college campuses, and schools amidst the coronavirus outbreak. More than 80 percent of the blood the Red Cross collects comes from drives held at these locations. These cancellations have resulted in 479,845 fewer blood donations, potentially impacting the care of 1,439,535 patients.

“The Red Cross is proud to count Edward Jones as a partner in making sure we can continue to deliver our lifesaving mission nationwide due to this public health emergency,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “Your gift helps ensure that the Red Cross can help patients in need of blood; and ensure that, due to the coronavirus outbreak, we are able to provide critical relief services to people affected by disasters big and small.”

Support for Food Banks Canada to help ensure that over 500 food banks across Canadian communities maintain vital food support for vulnerable families in need. COVID-19’s devastating impact on Canada’s food bank system is creating drastic declines in the amount of food and financial support and the number of volunteers – while the number of food bank users increases. Food Banks Canada is launching a special $150M appeal to help ensure that food banks can continue their critical work.

“While food insecurity is an issue year-round in Canada, COVID-19 has led to significant challenges,” says Chris Hatch, chief executive officer for Food Banks Canada. “Edward Jones’ donation will help us provide local food banks with the resources needed to adapt and help clients in quarantine situations with the nutritious food support they need.”

Regional

Support for The United Way, to support critical agency services in St. Louis, Tempe, Arizona and Mississauga, Canada including the expansion of 2-1-1 helpline for people to access emergency food, shelter and childcare for first responders and essential workers. This support is in addition to investing $8.2 million in United Way through firm donations and employee giving campaigns.

“United Way directly supports local organizations on the front lines to help meet the needs in our community right now and in the future,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater St. Louis. “We are grateful for partners like Edward Jones whose generosity make it possible for us to connect individuals and families with the critical resources and services addressing their most immediate needs for food, shelter, healthcare and mental health support. With their support, we will continue to help the St. Louis region during this challenging time.”

Support for the St. Louis COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, which was created and funded by a coalition of community partners to direct dollars to nonprofits serving people who are disproportionately affected by coronavirus including the elderly, homeless and children. Assembled by the St. Louis Community Foundation the coalition has given $970,000 to 33 nonprofits in the bistate area.

“During these unprecedented events, we are grateful to Edward Jones and all of our dedicated partners who have stepped forward to ensure important and valuable services are accessible to those in our community who need them most,” said Amelia Bond, president and CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation. “This meaningful gift reinforces St. Louis’ reputation as a region of community builders with a vibrant corporate community that invests in the health and well-being of our citizens.”

Local

Support for five local hospital systems, Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis University SSM, and Mercy Hospital in St. Louis; Arizona’s Chandler Regional Medical Center; and Trillium Health Partners in Canada to support emergency medical response for area patients and Edward Jones associates should they need it.

“For over 55 years, Chandler Regional Medical Center has focused on quality patient care and service to the community. Now more than ever, East Valley needs our emergency and intensive care offerings as we confront the threat of COVID-19,” said Aaron Peace, president/chief philanthropy officer, Dignity Health Foundation – East Valley of Chandler Regional Medical Center. “This gift from Edward Jones helps make quality care possible and we are so proud to be able to provide that care to the East Valley community.”

For more information, visit www.edwardjones.com/about.