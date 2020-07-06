Duke Energy announces dividend payments to shareholders

Company increases quarterly dividend payment for common stock

CHARLOTTE, NC (STL.News) Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.965, an increase of $0.02 per share. This dividend is payable on Sept. 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 14, 2020.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Series A preferred stock of $359.375 per share payable on Sept. 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 14, 2020. This is equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share.

In addition, the company declared a semi-annual cash dividend on its Series B preferred stock of $24.375 per share payable on Sept. 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 14, 2020.

Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 94 consecutive years.