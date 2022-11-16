Dominic Raab’s behaviour to be investigated after complaints he created ‘culture of fear’ & hurled tomatoes across room

DOMINIC Raab will be probed by an independent investigator over allegations that he bullied staff.

The Deputy PM wrote to Rishi Sunak requesting an independent investigation this morning, after reports emerged late last week that he’s rude to civil servants and created “culture of fear”.

2Dominic Raab has written to Rishi Sunak requesting an investigation into bullying claims against himselfCredit: PA

2Dominic Raab’s letter to the PM

The PM quickly responded: “I know that you will be keen to address the complaints made against you and agree that proceeding in this way is the right course of action.”

Two formal complaints have been filed against the Deputy PM – one from his time as Foreign Secretary and the other from his first stint as Justice Secretary earlier this year.

In his letter to the PM, Mr Raab insisted he’s “never tolerated bullying” and always sought to “set high standards”.

He wrote: “I have just been notified that two separate complaints have formally been made against me, in parallel, from my time as Foreign Secretary and my first tenure as Justice Secretary.

“I am therefore writing to request that you commission an independent investigation into the claims as soon as possible.

“I will cooperate fully and respect whatever outcome you decide.

“I remain committed to serving this government with integrity and professionalism as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor and welcome the opportunity to address any complaints transparently.”

The PM is currently in Bali, where he’s attending the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

At midday Mr Raab will take his place at the despatch box for what’s set to be a fiery PMQs.

The Deputy PM will face off with Angela Rayner, who’s led the Labour charge against him over bullying complaints.

Last week it emerged that staff within the Ministry of Justice were offered a “route out” of the department when Mr Raab was reinstated last month.

Mr Raab was also forced to defend himself after insiders claimed he angrily threw tomatoes from a Pret a Manger salad across a meeting room – as he wasn’t pleased with the way he was being briefed.

Just yesterday Mr Sunak defended his top ally, saying: “I don’t recognise that characterisation of Dominic and I’m not aware of any formal complaints about him.

“Of course there are established procedures for civil servants if they want to bring to light any issues.”