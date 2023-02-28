Dao Tien – Downtown offers eOrderSTL

Dao Tien – Downtown announces that they are offering a new online ordering platform known as eOrderSTL.

ST LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Dao Tien – Downtown announced that they offer eOrderSTL, an online ordering platform St. Louis Restaurant Review provides.

If you are in the St. Louis downtown area and want some of the best Vietnamese cuisines in the region, visit their website for easy ordering and fast delivery.

They are a Vietnamese restaurant at 820 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri.

Its online reviews are among the best in the St. Louis region. They are rated by three platforms, Google, Yelp, and Facebook. They have a 4.5 Star Average Rating.

They have also launched a new website to help reach more customers.

Visit them on STL.News Business Directory Listing.