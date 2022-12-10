Crypto Influencer WhaleChart Spreads FUD Against Gemini Exchange By CoinEdition – Investing.com

Crypto Influencer WhaleChart Spreads FUD Against Gemini Exchange

Crypto influencer claims Gemini has below $100 million worth of stablecoins left.

The poster quoted no reliable data, but the crypto community found them believable.

FUD mongers previously claimed KuCoin had a $300 million hole in its balance.

A popular crypto influencer account on Twitter, @WhaleChart, is propagating messages of fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) in the community about the Uk-based crypto exchange, Gemini.

Yesterday, WhaleChart posted a warning message on Twitter, claiming the Gemini crypto exchange has below $100 million worth of stablecoins left in its coffers as outflows continue.

WARNING: Crypto exchange #Gemini almost has less than $100m worth of Stablecoins left on their exchange. Outflow continues.— Mr. Whale

