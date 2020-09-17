Connecticut; Alleged Hartford Gang Member Kendall Fair Sentenced to Prison for Selling Crack and Fentanyl | USAO-CT

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Kendall Fair, 21, of West Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to 15 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing crack and fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in July 2019, after a spate of gun violence in Hartford, the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force, DEA, Hartford Police Department and other law enforcement agencies initiated an investigation targeting gang-related drug distribution and associated violence in north Hartford. Investigators determined that a significant amount of the gun violence was committed by members of two rival neighborhood street gangs, the Dumouts and the Hoodstars. It is alleged that Fair was a member of the Dumouts. Between August and September 2019, investigators made three controlled purchases of crack and two controlled purchases of crack and fentanyl from Fair.

On September 13, 2019, investigators arrested Fair at his residence. During a search of Fair’s bedroom, investigators seized approximately 15 grams of crack, a quantity of cocaine, and six bags of fentanyl.

On April 27, 2020, Fair pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of cocaine base (“crack”).

On May 14, 2020, Fair, who had been detained since his arrest, was released on a $100,000 bond. Fair’s conditions of release included that he reside with family in West Hartford, and that he confined to the home with electronic monitoring.

In the early morning hours of September 7, 2020, Hartford Police responded to a location on Huntington Street in Hartford on a report of shots fired and found Fair suffering from two gunshot wounds to his leg. A handgun and approximately 40 different caliber shell casings were located at the scene.

Fair’s criminal history includes multiple felony convictions. He also was a victim of shooting incidents in March 2018 and May 2018.

Fair was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service at the conclusion of today’s court proceeding.

The FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force includes members of the Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Correction.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey M. Stone.

