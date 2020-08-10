Columbia Police Arrest Daveon M. Williams & Eric J. Fincham in burglary in 1300 block of Teal Drive

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) On Aug. 9, Columbia Police arrested Daveon M. Williams, 18, and Eric J. Fincham, 18, both of Columbia, for second degree burglary.

At approximately 10:54 p.m., Columbia police responded to a report of a burglary in the 1300 block of Teal Drive.

While en route, officers learned that two people of interest had checked themselves into a local emergency room with non-life threatening injuries and claimed that the injuries occurred a block away from the reported burglary.

Upon arrival, officers noticed there was property damage to the resident’s window. Officers were able to make contact with a neighbor and the homeowner, who was out of town.

Through further investigation, officers were able to confirm the identity of the suspects to be the same males who had checked themselves into the emergency room.

Upon release from the emergency room, Fincham and Williams were taken into custody and transported to the Boone County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and there are no further details available at this time.

If you saw something or know something, say something. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

