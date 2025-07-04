Big Beautiful Bill Passed – Awaits Presidential Signature

Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” Passes Congress, Awaits Presidential Signature on Independence Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (STL.News) Big Beautiful Bill — In a dramatic culmination of months of negotiations and party-line debates, Congress has officially passed the highly anticipated “One Big Beautiful Bill” — a sweeping legislative package that represents a cornerstone of President Donald J. Trump’s 2025 policy agenda. The bill cleared the House of Representatives on July 3, 2025, by a narrow margin of 218–214, following its Senate approval on July 1 with a 50–50 split and a tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President J.D. Vance.

The legislation now heads to President Trump’s desk, where he is expected to sign it into law during a special Independence Day ceremony, framing the bill as a significant victory for the American middle class, small businesses, and national security.

What Is the “One Big Beautiful Bill”?

The bill, formally known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, is a comprehensive omnibus-style legislative package that affects nearly every aspect of the federal government’s fiscal and regulatory landscape. At its core, it aims to permanently extend and expand the 2017 Trump-era tax cuts, boost defense and border spending, and cut funding to welfare programs such as Medicaid and SNAP (food stamps).

Key provisions include:

Permanent extension of individual tax cuts from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Elimination of federal income tax on tips and overtime pay

Expansion of the Child Tax Credit , with simplified eligibility rules

$200+ billion increase in defense and border security spending

Drastic reductions to Medicaid and food assistance programs

Rollback of select green energy incentives

Federal preemption of state-level AI regulation

Big Beautiful Bill – Historic Vote on the Eve of Independence Day

The bill’s journey through Congress was anything but smooth. In the Senate, it faced unified opposition from Democrats, with the final vote requiring Vice President Vance’s tie-breaking decision. The House vote on July 3 followed intense negotiations and several late-night revisions to accommodate concerns from both the far-right Freedom Caucus and moderate Republicans.

Ultimately, the bill passed 218–214, with all Democrats and four Republicans voting against it. Speaker Byron Donalds praised the bill’s passage, stating:

“This is a monumental achievement for the American people. We’ve cut taxes, strengthened our border, and reclaimed fiscal sanity.”

The timing of the final vote — just one day before the Fourth of July — has added symbolic weight to the legislation. President Trump has announced he will sign the bill into law during a nationally televised Independence Day event.

Big Beautiful Bill – Supporters Hail “Biggest Middle-Class Tax Cut in History”

Supporters of the bill argue it will provide substantial relief to working-class families and small business owners. The permanent extension of the 2017 tax cuts, paired with the elimination of taxes on tips and overtime, is being touted as a transformative move for service workers, restaurant employees, and participants in the gig economy.

White House Press Secretary Christina Sanders stated:

“This bill puts more money in Americans’ pockets, protects our borders, strengthens our military, and reduces regulatory burdens. It’s the most pro-worker, pro-family, and pro-America legislation in modern history.”

The Child Tax Credit expansion is expected to benefit an additional 15 million households, particularly in middle-income brackets. The administration argues that these tax adjustments will stimulate consumer spending and economic growth, a critical component of President Trump’s broader economic recovery strategy as the country heads into the 2026 midterm elections.

Big Beautiful Bill – Critics Warn of Ballooning Deficits and Harm to Vulnerable Populations

Despite the celebration among conservatives, the bill has drawn fierce criticism from Democrats, healthcare advocates, and nonpartisan budget watchdogs.

According to an estimate by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the bill could add $2.4 to $2.8 trillion to the national deficit over the next decade. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities warned that deep cuts to Medicaid and SNAP could result in over 10 million Americans losing access to health care or food assistance.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the bill “an economic ticking time bomb” that prioritizes tax giveaways to the wealthy while gutting vital safety net programs.

“This bill slashes Medicaid, starves working families, and destabilizes the federal budget — all so billionaires can buy another yacht,” Jeffries declared during floor debate.

Additionally, the legislation includes a provision that blocks state and local governments from enacting their own AI safety or privacy regulations, consolidating power at the federal level. Privacy advocates and civil rights organizations have voiced alarm over what they call a “federal override” of public protections in the tech sector.

Big Beautiful Bill – Key Policy Impacts by the Numbers

$1.6 trillion : Estimated cost of making the 2017 tax cuts permanent

$650 billion : Estimated cuts to Medicaid over 10 years

$180 billion : Additional spending for border wall construction, surveillance, and personnel

$70 billion : Reduction in green energy subsidies and tax credits

15 million : Estimated households gaining access to the expanded Child Tax Credit

10 million: Estimated Americans at risk of losing Medicaid or SNAP coverage

Political Fallout and the 2026 Midterm Landscape

The passage of the Big Beautiful Bill is likely to become a central campaign theme for both parties heading into the 2026 midterm elections. Republicans will frame the bill as proof of effective governance under Trump’s leadership. At the same time, Democrats will argue it highlights GOP priorities that favor the wealthy at the expense of the vulnerable.

Some political analysts believe the bill may serve as a rallying point for conservative voters, especially given its focus on tax cuts, border security, and rolling back progressive environmental policies.

Others caution that the potential backlash from Medicaid cuts and increased deficits could erode Republican support in battleground states.

Final Thoughts on the One Big Beautiful Bill

The One Big Beautiful Bill represents a bold, controversial, and deeply partisan restructuring of the U.S. government’s fiscal priorities. Its supporters hail it as a generational achievement, a gift to working Americans, and a long-overdue commitment to national defense. Its critics decry it as an irresponsible tax giveaway and an assault on America’s most vulnerable.

As President Trump prepares to sign the bill on July 4th, the country braces for both the benefits and challenges that will accompany this historic legislation.

STL.News will continue to monitor developments and provide analysis of the bill’s impacts across Missouri and the nation.

