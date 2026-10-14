Coastal Financial (CCB) Faces Investor Lawsuit

EVERETT, WA – October 14, 2026 (STL.News) Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) faces a federal securities class action lawsuit filed by Grant & Eisenhofer P.A. on behalf of Allegheny County Employees’ Retirement System after substantial credit-related losses triggered a dramatic decline in the company’s stock price.

The lawsuit, filed October 2, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, names Coastal Financial and three current or former senior executives as defendants. It alleges that investors received materially misleading information about the credit quality, financial protections, and risk management practices associated with the company’s CCBX banking-as-a-service business.

The litigation follows Coastal Financial’s July 30 announcement of a $42.1 million second-quarter net loss, driven primarily by $68.8 million in credit-related expenses involving a single CCBX partner relationship.

After that announcement, Coastal shares fell $30.75, or about 43.5%, closing at $39.91 and erasing an estimated $470 million in market capitalization.

The stock collapse has prompted numerous securities litigation firms to investigate potential investor claims or publish notices concerning the pending lawsuit.

The allegations remain unproven, and no court has found securities fraud.

Grant & Eisenhofer Files Coastal Financial Lawsuit

Grant & Eisenhofer P.A. announced that it filed the securities class action on October 2, 2026, on behalf of Allegheny County Employees’ Retirement System.

The complaint identifies four defendants:

Coastal Financial Corporation

Eric M. Sprink, chief executive officer

Joel Edwards, chief financial officer

Brandon Soto, former chief financial officer

The lawsuit is captioned Allegheny County Employees’ Retirement System v. Coastal Financial Corporation et al., Case No. 2:26-cv-03746.

It seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Coastal Financial common stock between October 28, 2024, and July 29, 2026, inclusive.

The complaint alleges violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5.

Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 address fraudulent or materially misleading conduct in connection with securities transactions. Section 20(a) concerns potential liability involving individuals who control entities found to have violated applicable securities laws.

According to Grant & Eisenhofer’s announcement, the complaint challenges statements about the growth and credit quality of Coastal’s CCBX business, the adequacy of risk management and credit monitoring, and the protections provided by partner indemnification agreements.

The lawsuit alleges that defendants created a misleading impression that Coastal was adequately protected against credit losses associated with its financial technology partnerships.

Those assertions are the plaintiff’s allegations, not established findings.

Grant & Eisenhofer identified attorney Vincent J. Pontrello as a contact for shareholders seeking information about the litigation.

The firm’s role is particularly important because it initiated the identified federal lawsuit. Other firms that have announced investigations or solicited shareholders should not automatically be described as the attorneys who filed the case.

Coastal Financial Stock Plunges 43.5%

The July 30 stock collapse is a central event in the litigation.

Coastal Financial shares closed at $70.66 on July 29, 2026, before the company’s second-quarter financial announcement.

The next day, shares closed at $39.91, down $30.75 per share.

That represented a one-day loss of approximately 43.5%.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance Snapshot

Stock performance measure Value Nasdaq symbol CCB July 29 closing price $70.66 July 30 closing price $39.91 One-day dollar decline $30.75 One-day percentage decline 43.5% Estimated market value erased $470 million Gain required to recover from $39.91 to $70.66 Approximately 77%

The decline shows how sharply the market reacted to the company’s unexpected credit expenses.

An investor holding 1,000 Coastal shares through the July 30 selloff would have seen the market value of that position decline from $70,660 to $39,910.

That represents a paper loss of $30,750 in a single trading session.

For an investor holding 5,000 shares, the corresponding decline would have totaled $153,750.

These calculations illustrate the impact of the reported price movement. They do not establish legal damages or the amount any shareholder might recover through litigation.

The decline also has significant mathematical implications.

A stock that loses 43.5% of its value must then appreciate about 77% from its lower price to return to its original level.

The difference illustrates why severe one-day declines can have lasting consequences for shareholders even when a company subsequently stabilizes.

The July 30 selloff also changed how investors assessed the financial risks associated with Coastal’s banking-as-a-service business.

However, stock-price declines do not independently establish securities fraud. Companies can experience substantial market losses without violating federal securities laws.

In this case, the plaintiffs must establish the legal elements of their claims, including materially misleading statements or omissions, the required state of mind, and a legally sufficient connection between the alleged misconduct and investment losses.

The July 29 and July 30 figures represent the historical event underlying the lawsuit, not a current October 14 stock quotation.

Coastal Reports $42.1 Million Quarterly Loss

Coastal Financial’s second-quarter results provide the financial background for the litigation.

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $42.1 million, or $2.76 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The quarterly loss was driven primarily by $68.8 million in credit expenses related to one CCBX partner relationship.

The expenses included a $46 million valuation adjustment to a credit enhancement asset and a $22.8 million provision for credit losses.

These two components reflect different aspects of credit exposure.

A provision for credit losses recognizes expected losses associated with financial assets or other credit exposures.

A valuation adjustment to a credit enhancement asset reflects a reassessment of the value of contractual protections intended to reimburse or otherwise protect the bank against certain losses.

The distinction matters because a bank may hold contractual rights to reimbursement without necessarily being able to collect the full amount anticipated.

When the expected value of those protections deteriorates, the financial consequences can be substantial.

Coastal’s disclosure indicated that the affected relationship involved approximately $500 million in underlying loans and related reimbursement exposure.

According to the litigation allegations, the affected portfolio represented a significant portion of the CCBX loan portfolio.

The unexpected expenses were large enough to transform the company’s quarterly financial performance.

For shareholders, the announcement raised questions about whether the risks developed suddenly or emerged over an extended period.

That question is central to the lawsuit.

What Is Coastal Financial’s CCBX Business?

Coastal Financial is a bank holding company headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Its principal banking subsidiary, Coastal Community Bank, provides traditional banking products and services.

The company also operates CCBX, a banking-as-a-service platform that enables financial technology companies, consumer brands, and other partners to offer banking-related products through relationships with a regulated financial institution.

These products may include deposit accounts, payment services and lending programs.

Banking-as-a-service arrangements let financial technology companies develop customer-facing financial products without operating a fully chartered bank.

The bank provides regulated financial infrastructure, while commercial partners may handle customer acquisition, technology interfaces, or other functions.

The business model can generate revenue through fees, lending relationships and deposits.

However, it also introduces risks involving third-party oversight, credit underwriting, regulatory compliance, and contractual financial protections.

The regulated financial institution remains responsible for important aspects of its banking activities even when certain services are delivered through outside partners.

Those responsibilities can include monitoring credit quality, assessing partner performance, and evaluating the financial strength of contractual protections.

In some arrangements, a partner may agree to reimburse the bank for specified credit losses.

Such agreements can reduce economic exposure, but their effectiveness depends on the contract terms and the partner’s ability to fulfill its obligations.

If the partner cannot meet those obligations, the bank may incur losses it expected to be reimbursed.

The Coastal Financial litigation focuses heavily on this relationship between contractual protection and actual financial exposure.

Lawsuit Challenges Credit Risk Disclosures

Grant & Eisenhofer’s complaint alleges that Coastal and the individual defendants made materially false or misleading statements concerning the CCBX business during the class period.

The plaintiff alleges that the company’s public communications failed to adequately disclose significant credit risks and weaknesses in monitoring practices.

The complaint also challenges representations about the value and effectiveness of indemnification agreements.

According to the allegations, investors were led to believe that Coastal’s protections against credit losses were more effective than they actually were.

The July 30 earnings announcement is identified as the event that revealed the alleged problems to the market.

The complaint contends that the resulting stock-price decline caused financial losses for shareholders who purchased shares during the class period.

These allegations will be subject to judicial review.

Defendants may challenge the factual assertions, the interpretation of earlier public statements, the alleged state of mind, and the claimed relationship between the disclosures and stock losses.

The lawsuit’s existence does not establish that Coastal deliberately misled shareholders or that the executives named in the complaint committed wrongdoing.

Coastal Financial Addresses Credit Expenses

Coastal Financial has acknowledged the substantial credit-related expenses while describing the underlying problem as isolated to one partner relationship.

In its second-quarter earnings announcement, the company attributed the loss primarily to that relationship rather than a broad deterioration across all of its banking-as-a-service activities.

Chief Executive Officer Eric Sprink presented the issue as specific to the affected partner.

That position matters because it differs from the broader concerns the plaintiff raised about risk management and disclosure practices.

A problem involving one partner can have substantial financial consequences without necessarily indicating that every other partner relationship faces comparable difficulties.

The company’s future financial reports may help investors assess whether the July 30 expenses were largely confined to one relationship or whether additional exposures emerge.

Investors will also be watching how the company evaluates credit enhancement assets, oversees partners, and monitors credit.

The lawsuit dispute concerns whether Coastal’s earlier public statements adequately reflected the risks management knew at the time.

Law Firms Investigating Coastal Financial

The Coastal Financial stock collapse and subsequent securities lawsuit have generated interest among shareholder-rights law firms.

Grant & Eisenhofer P.A. is the firm that filed the identified October 2 class action. Other firms have announced investigations, published shareholder notices or invited investors to discuss potential claims.

Those activities do not establish that every firm is counsel of record in the pending case.

Grant & Eisenhofer P.A.

Grant & Eisenhofer filed the lawsuit on behalf of Allegheny County Employees’ Retirement System.

The firm identified the alleged deficiencies in credit-risk disclosures and partner indemnification protections as central issues in the litigation.

Its filing announcement names the company and three current or former executives as defendants.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Wolf Haldenstein issued a shareholder notice encouraging Coastal Financial investors who experienced losses to contact the firm.

The notice reflects the firm’s interest in potential shareholder claims arising from Coastal’s disclosures and stock performance.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Hagens Berman has announced an investigation into Coastal Financial’s disclosures and risk management practices.

The firm is examining whether the company adequately disclosed the true credit quality and risk profile of loans originated through the CCBX business.

Hagens Berman’s case materials expressly distinguish its investigation from the complaint filed by separate counsel.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Kaplan Fox has published a notice about the filed class action and the December 1 lead-plaintiff deadline.

The firm has invited investors who acquired Coastal shares during the identified class period to discuss their legal rights.

Kehoe Law Firm PC

Kehoe Law Firm has published information identifying the October 2 filing, the federal court, the case number, and the alleged violations of securities laws.

The firm has encouraged shareholders who suffered losses to review the potential claims.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Robbins Geller has publicized the Coastal Financial class action and the approaching deadline for shareholders seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

The firm is known for representing institutional and individual investors in securities litigation.

Levi & Korsinsky LLP

Levi & Korsinsky has announced investor outreach regarding the Coastal Financial securities class action.

Its notices address potential shareholder claims arising from the company’s financial disclosures.

Pomerantz LLP

Pomerantz has announced investor outreach and potential claims involving Coastal Financial.

Its activity concerns the company’s credit expenses, financial disclosures, and the resulting decline in stock price.

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld has publicized an investigation involving Coastal Financial’s CCBX business and potential securities claims.

The investigation concerns whether investors received accurate information about credit quality and risk management.

Johnson Fistel PLLP

Johnson Fistel has announced potential investor claims and publicized the federal securities class action.

Its case information identifies the relevant class period and the December 1 deadline.

The Rosen Law Firm PA

The Rosen Law Firm has issued shareholder notices concerning the Coastal Financial litigation.

The firm’s outreach addresses investors who purchased shares during the proposed class period.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz has announced the securities class action and encouraged affected shareholders to examine their legal options.

Robbins LLP

Robbins LLP has separately published information concerning Coastal Financial shareholder claims.

Robbins LLP is distinct from Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman has announced investor outreach related to the pending securities litigation and alleged violations of federal securities laws.

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter has publicized the Coastal Financial securities lawsuit and information concerning the company’s reported credit expenses and stock decline.

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP

Faruqi & Faruqi has announced an investigation into potential shareholder claims involving Coastal Financial.

Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP

Schall, Brown & Schwartz has issued investor information about the Coastal Financial class action and allegations of credit risk disclosure issues.

The firms identified above have differing roles. Their inclusion does not mean they jointly filed the complaint, have been appointed class counsel or have each filed separate lawsuits.

December 1 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Coastal Financial common stock between October 28, 2024, and July 29, 2026, have until December 1, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the pending securities class action.

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the federal court generally evaluates factors including the applicant’s financial interest and ability to fairly represent the proposed class.

The lead plaintiff may oversee important aspects of the litigation, including the selection and supervision of counsel, subject to court approval.

An investor does not ordinarily need to become lead plaintiff simply to remain a potential class member.

Shareholders may also choose their own attorneys when evaluating their legal rights.

Any eventual recovery would depend on the litigation’s outcome, applicable legal requirements, and individual transaction histories.

There is no guarantee that investors will receive compensation.

What Happens Next in the Lawsuit?

The litigation is at an early procedural stage.

Potential next steps include motions to appoint a lead plaintiff, select lead counsel, file an amended complaint, and challenge the legal sufficiency of the claims.

If the lawsuit proceeds, the parties may dispute when the credit problems became apparent, what management knew, and whether public disclosures adequately described the company’s exposure.

The defendants may contest the allegations and challenge the plaintiffs’ interpretation of financial statements and public communications.

The court will determine whether the claims satisfy the requirements of federal securities law.

For shareholders, the legal proceedings are only one part of the broader financial picture.

Coastal Financial’s subsequent quarterly results, credit loss provisions, partner relationships, and risk management disclosures may influence how investors assess the company’s future.

The company’s ability to demonstrate that the July credit expenses were isolated could be important to market confidence.

Conversely, additional credit deterioration or questions about partner protections could increase uncertainty.

Neither outcome should be presumed.

The July 30 collapse remains the central market event associated with the pending securities action.

With a reported $470 million in market value erased in one session, a federal class action filed by Grant & Eisenhofer and multiple law firms reviewing potential investor claims, Coastal Financial faces continued scrutiny of its CCBX banking-as-a-service operations.

The allegations remain unproven, and the lawsuit does not establish liability or wrongdoing by Coastal Financial or its executives.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment or legal advice. Allegations in a securities complaint are not findings of fact. No court ruling establishing liability is reported here, and no admission of wrongdoing should be inferred. Investors should consult qualified professionals concerning their individual circumstances.

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