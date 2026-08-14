Pomerantz LLP: Law Firm Profile

NEW YORK – August 14, 2026 (STL.News) Pomerantz LLP is a plaintiffs’ litigation law firm focused on securities fraud, shareholder rights, corporate governance, and investor recovery matters, with a history dating back to 1936 and an international footprint spanning the United States, Europe, and Israel.

Headquartered in New York City, Pomerantz currently maintains offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris and the Tel Aviv area. The firm represents individual and institutional investors and frequently appears in federal securities class actions involving publicly traded companies.

Investors may encounter the Pomerantz name in several different circumstances. The firm may be investigating possible securities-law violations, notifying shareholders about an existing class action, representing a plaintiff that filed a complaint, seeking appointment as counsel for a proposed lead plaintiff, or serving as court-appointed lead or co-lead counsel.

Those roles should not be treated as interchangeable.

The firm’s record includes the $3 billion Petrobras securities settlement, along with recoveries involving UnitedHealth, Comverse Technology, Health Net, Charter Communications, S.A.C. Capital Advisors, Fiat Chrysler, Perrigo, Altria, Yahoo, Grab Holdings and other companies.

What is Pomerantz LLP?

The firm traces its history to 1936, giving the firm approximately 90 years of experience in investor-rights litigation as of 2026. The firm describes itself as one of the longest-established practices dedicated to protecting investors and shareholder rights. Its current website prominently marks “90 Years & Counting” of investor advocacy.

The firm’s principal areas of work include securities litigation, corporate governance litigation, global investor recovery proceedings and consumer litigation. It also provides institutional investor services, including portfolio monitoring and securities claims filing.

The firm’s securities work generally involves allegations that publicly traded companies, executives or other market participants made materially misleading statements, omitted important information or otherwise violated securities laws.

A decline in a company’s stock price alone does not establish securities fraud. Plaintiffs must satisfy the legal requirements applicable to their claims, while defendants retain the right to challenge allegations through dismissal motions, discovery, trial and appeals.

Abraham Pomerantz and the firm’s history

The firm’s roots are associated with Abraham L. Pomerantz, an influential plaintiffs’ attorney whose work helped shape the development of shareholder litigation in the United States.

Over subsequent decades, the practice evolved from a New York securities-litigation firm into an organization representing investors in domestic and international disputes.

The firm now emphasizes both traditional U.S. securities class actions and international investor recovery. The firm says its lawyers developed strategies for protecting investors after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 decision in Morrison v. National Australia Bank, which restricted the extraterritorial application of U.S. securities laws.

That international emphasis is reflected in the firm’s current six-office footprint.

Pomerantz offices in the United States and overseas

The firm currently lists six locations worldwide, including three U.S. offices and three international offices.

New York headquarters

Pomerantz LLP

600 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10016

Phone: 212-661-1100

Toll-free: 888-4-POMLAW

New York serves as the firm’s headquarters and is home to much of its securities-litigation leadership.

Chicago office

Pomerantz LLP

10 South LaSalle Street

Suite 3505

Chicago, IL 60603

Phone: 312-377-1181

The Chicago operation has played a significant role in several securities cases. Senior Counsel Patrick V. Dahlstrom currently heads the Chicago office, according to his firm biography.

Los Angeles office

Pomerantz LLP

1100 Glendon Avenue

15th Floor

Los Angeles, CA 90024

Phone: 310-405-7190

London office

Pomerantz LLP

Central Court

25 Southampton Buildings

London WC2A 1AL

United Kingdom

Phone: +44 (0)20 3709 9345

Pomerantz opened its London office in October 2022 as part of its effort to expand services to U.K. and European institutional investors.

Paris office

Pomerantz LLP

68 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré

75008 Paris

France

Phone: +33 (06) 85 19 41 57

Tel Aviv-area office

Pomerantz LLP

HaShahar Tower

Ariel Sharon 4, 34th Floor

Givatayim, Israel 5320047

Phone: +972 (0)3 624 0240

The combination of New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Israel gives Pomerantz a broader international presence than many U.S. plaintiffs’ securities firms.

Jeremy Lieberman leads Pomerantz

Jeremy A. Lieberman is the firm’s managing partner.

The firm’s current professional roster lists Lieberman alongside partners including Gustavo F. Bruckner, Brian Calandra, Justin D. D’Aloia, Emma Gilmore, Michael Grunfeld, J. Alexander Hood II, Omar Jafri, Jordan L. Lurie, Jennifer Pafiti, Joshua B. Silverman, Brenda Szydlo and others.

Lieberman played a central role in the Petrobras securities litigation and is identified by Pomerantz as the attorney who led that case.

Chambers USA 2026 ranks Lieberman Band 2 in New York for plaintiff-side securities litigation and describes him as having significant success in class actions involving institutional investors. Chambers also ranks Pomerantz itself Band 2 nationwide for mainly-plaintiff securities litigation.

Petrobras produced a $3 billion recovery

The most significant securities recovery associated with Pomerantz is the litigation involving Brazilian energy giant Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. — Petrobras.

Pomerantz served as sole lead counsel in the securities class action arising from allegations of a massive corruption and kickback scheme at Petrobras.

The litigation ultimately generated a combined $3 billion recovery for investors.

The total consisted of a $2.95 billion settlement involving Petrobras and related defendants and a separate $50 million settlement with auditor PwC Brazil, according to Pomerantz’s account of the case.

The lead plaintiff was Universities Superannuation Scheme, a major U.K. pension fund.

Pomerantz reported that Securities Class Action Services ranked the $3 billion Petrobras resolution as the fifth-largest U.S. securities class-action settlement on its 2022 all-time list.

The litigation was significant not only for the amount recovered but also for the fact that it involved a foreign issuer and a foreign institutional lead plaintiff.

Petrobras litigation also produced appellate precedent

The Petrobras case generated important appellate rulings involving class certification.

Defendants challenged certification at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, including issues concerning how investors could demonstrate class membership and whether the securities traded in efficient markets.

The Second Circuit rejected arguments that would have imposed additional requirements on plaintiffs seeking class certification, according to the litigation history summarized by Pomerantz.

Those rulings made the Petrobras litigation significant beyond its $3 billion monetary recovery.

Comverse Technology settlement reached $225 million

Another substantial Pomerantz securities recovery involved Comverse Technology Inc.

The litigation resulted in a $225 million settlement, according to the firm’s current recovery records.

The firm has said the case included approximately $60 million recovered from an individual officer defendant, former Comverse CEO Kobi Alexander.

Senior Counsel Patrick Dahlstrom led the Comverse litigation, with the firm serving as lead counsel.

Other major Pomerantz recoveries

The firm’s website identifies numerous additional significant recoveries, although the figures presented by the firm should be understood as its own reporting of litigation results.

Among the recoveries currently highlighted are:

United Healthcare — $350 million

Comverse Technology — $225 million

Health Net — $200 million

Danaher Corp. — $172.5 million

Charter Communications — $146 million

S.A.C. Capital Advisors — $135 million

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles — $110 million

Nationwide — $100 million

Salomon Brothers — $100 million

Perrigo — $97 million

Altria Group — $90 million

Yahoo — $80 million

Grab Holdings — $80 million

Arconic — $74 million

Wynn Resorts — $70 million

SolarEdge — $55 million

Past recoveries do not guarantee similar results in any current or future case.

Grab Holdings settlement added another $80 million

The firm also secured an $80 million settlement involving Grab Holdings, according to both the firm’s current recovery records and independent 2026 reporting examining the firm’s Chicago securities practice.

The Grab litigation is notable because it involved a company that entered the public market through a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, transaction.

SPAC-related securities litigation grew substantially following the wave of blank-check company transactions earlier in the decade, creating another category of cases for plaintiffs’ firms such as Pomerantz.

Pomerantz and international investor litigation

International investor work is one of the features that distinguishes Pomerantz from some other securities firms.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 Morrison decision limited the ability of investors who purchased securities on foreign exchanges to invoke U.S. federal securities laws.

Pomerantz says it subsequently developed strategies for pursuing recoveries involving securities traded outside the United States.

One significant example involves Perrigo Company, where Pomerantz says it achieved certification of a class involving foreign purchasers following Morrison.

Its offices in London, Paris and Israel support that broader international practice.

Pomerantz reached the U.S. Supreme Court in the Goldman Sachs case

Pomerantz also participated in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, an important securities class-action case decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2021.

The firm’s securities-litigation page says Pomerantz argued before the Supreme Court on behalf of investors in the case. The dispute concerned how courts evaluate whether allegedly misleading corporate statements affected a company’s stock price when deciding class-certification issues.

Supreme Court docket materials identify Jeremy Lieberman and other Pomerantz attorneys among counsel associated with the proceedings.

The case illustrates that Pomerantz’s work involves not only settlements but also appellate questions affecting federal securities litigation more broadly.

Pomerantz remains active in new securities cases

Pomerantz continues to issue investor notices and participate in newly filed securities cases in 2026.

As of Aug. 14, the firm’s website was displaying current matters involving companies including Embecta, First Solar, Peabody Energy, ZoomInfo Technologies and Futu Holdings, along with upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines.

The firm also recently published a notice concerning a securities class action against Nano-X Imaging Ltd., identifying a class period running from March 31, 2025 through April 17, 2026.

Other recent notices involve companies such as Primoris Services and SailPoint. Importantly, however, the wording of those notices varies depending on the status of the matter. One may concern a filed lawsuit while another may describe only an investigation.

Investigation does not mean a lawsuit exists

When Pomerantz announces that it is investigating a company, investors should not assume a securities lawsuit has already been filed.

An investigation generally means attorneys are examining whether potential claims could exist and may be seeking information from shareholders.

The firm recently used that terminology in connection with SailPoint, stating that it was investigating whether the company and certain officers or directors may have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful practices.

Those are investigative questions, not findings of wrongdoing.

A company identified in such an announcement has not necessarily been sued, and an investigation may never result in litigation.

A class-action alert also does not prove Pomerantz filed the case

Another distinction is equally important.

Pomerantz frequently distributes investor alerts regarding class actions that have already been filed.

The fact that Pomerantz publishes an alert does not, by itself, prove that Pomerantz filed the original lawsuit.

Several securities firms may announce the same case because each is seeking to contact investors who may qualify for the class or be interested in seeking lead-plaintiff status.

STL.News therefore distinguishes among firms that:

investigate possible securities violations;

issue alerts about an existing class action;

file an original complaint;

file a subsequent complaint;

represent an applicant seeking lead-plaintiff status;

are appointed lead or co-lead counsel; or

participate in obtaining a settlement or judgment.

Those distinctions provide a more accurate picture of a law firm’s involvement.

What does lead counsel mean?

Federal securities class actions generally operate under procedures established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly called the PSLRA.

After litigation begins, investors typically have a limited period in which to request appointment as lead plaintiff.

The court then determines which applicant should lead the proposed investor class under the applicable statutory standards.

The selected plaintiff chooses counsel, subject to court approval.

Consequently, issuing the first or most widely distributed press release about a securities case does not make a law firm lead counsel.

Pomerantz has, however, held documented lead-counsel roles in significant cases, most notably the Petrobras litigation in which the firm served as sole lead counsel.

Independent recognition of Pomerantz

Chambers USA 2026 ranks Pomerantz Band 2 nationwide in Securities: Litigation: Mainly Plaintiff and notes that the firm has been ranked in the category for eight years. Chambers describes Pomerantz as a significant plaintiff-side practice handling securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation involving major corporate issuers and financial institutions.

Its New York securities litigation practice is separately ranked Band 3, while Managing Partner Jeremy Lieberman is ranked Band 2 individually and partner Emma Gilmore is ranked Band 3.

These rankings are independent industry assessments and should not be interpreted as guarantees regarding the outcome of any particular representation.

What investors should determine when encountering Pomerantz

When an investor sees the Pomerantz name associated with a public company, the first question should not simply be whether the firm is “involved.”

The more useful questions are:

Is Pomerantz merely investigating?

Has an actual lawsuit been filed?

Who filed the original complaint?

Who is the named plaintiff?

What securities and dates are included in the proposed class?

Has the court appointed a lead plaintiff?

Has Pomerantz been appointed lead or co-lead counsel?

Has the court ruled on any of the allegations?

Is a reported settlement proposed, preliminarily approved or finally approved?

Those distinctions matter because securities cases can remain unresolved for years and may ultimately result in dismissal, settlement, trial, appeal or another disposition.

About this STL.News law firm profile

This Pomerantz LLP profile is part of STL.News’ independent reference coverage of law firms appearing in securities class actions, investor investigations and shareholder litigation.

This article is independent editorial content and is not sponsored by Pomerantz LLP.

Pomerantz has not paid STL.News for inclusion in this profile or for favorable coverage.

Information was compiled from the firm’s official website, case materials, U.S. Supreme Court records, independent legal-industry rankings, and other publicly available sources. Statements concerning recoveries promoted by Pomerantz are attributed to the firm where appropriate rather than presented as independent STL.News calculations.

The purpose of these profiles is to help investors understand the law firms regularly appearing in securities litigation and, in particular, to distinguish among investigations, investor alerts, actual filed lawsuits, lead-plaintiff representation, and court-approved lead counsel.

Editorial Notice: STL.News does not endorse or recommend Pomerantz LLP or any other law firm appearing in its securities coverage. This profile is provided for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial or investment advice. Historical settlements, verdicts and recoveries do not guarantee future results.