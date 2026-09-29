Coastal Financial Faces Growing Investor Scrutiny

EVERETT, WA – September 29, 2026 (STL.News) Costal Financial – Coastal Financial Corporation faces a growing number of securities-law investigations after a $68.8 million credit expense tied to one banking-as-a-service partner helped drive a $42.1 million quarterly loss and a 43.5% one-day collapse in the company’s stock.

Shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ: CCB) have remained under pressure since that July disclosure. The stock closed Monday, Sept. 28, at $37.55, down 16.22% for the session and below the $39.91 closing price reached immediately after the July earnings-driven plunge.

Monday also brought a separate development involving Bluevine, a longtime financial-technology partner of Coastal Community Bank. Coastal disclosed that Bluevine had agreed to be acquired by Valley National Bancorp and said approximately $447 million of Bluevine-related deposits were held on Coastal’s balance sheet as of Sept. 25.

Coastal said it does not currently expect the Bluevine transaction, or potential changes in that deposit relationship, to have a material adverse effect on its liquidity or funding profile.

The company did not say in that disclosure that Bluevine was the unnamed partner associated with the $68.8 million second-quarter credit expense. The two developments therefore should not be conflated.

Law Firms Investigating Coastal Financial

Multiple shareholder-rights and securities firms have announced investigations involving Coastal Financial. Among the firms independently identified in public investigation notices are:

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP — BFA says it is investigating potential securities fraud involving Coastal Financial’s statements about the financial performance and credit quality of its banking-as-a-service segment and CCBX partner relationships.

— BFA says it is investigating potential securities fraud involving Coastal Financial’s statements about the financial performance and credit quality of its banking-as-a-service segment and CCBX partner relationships. Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP — The firm is investigating whether Coastal Financial was sufficiently transparent about credit quality, underwriting, partner oversight, and risk-management practices within CCBX.

— The firm is investigating whether Coastal Financial was sufficiently transparent about credit quality, underwriting, partner oversight, and risk-management practices within CCBX. Johnson Fistel, PLLP — The firm announced an investigation on behalf of Coastal investors who suffered losses and is examining whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

— The firm announced an investigation on behalf of Coastal investors who suffered losses and is examining whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws. Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP — Kaplan Fox is investigating possible violations of federal securities laws involving Coastal Financial.

— Kaplan Fox is investigating possible violations of federal securities laws involving Coastal Financial. Kirby McInerney LLP — The firm is investigating whether Coastal or members of senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

— The firm is investigating whether Coastal or members of senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz — The firm is investigating possible violations of federal securities laws on behalf of Coastal Financial investors.

These are investigations, not findings of securities fraud.

Kirby McInerney explicitly stated when announcing its investigation that, at that stage, no lawsuit had been filed.

Investors should distinguish between a law firm’s investigation seeking potential clients and a securities class-action complaint actually filed in court.

Coastal Financial Reports $68.8 Million Credit Expense

The underlying financial event occurred when Coastal released second-quarter results on July 30.

Coastal reported a net loss of $42.1 million, or $2.76 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30.

That marked a sharp reversal from net income of $12 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026 and $11 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.

According to Coastal’s SEC-filed earnings release, the quarterly loss was primarily due to a $68.8 million credit expense tied to a single, isolated CCBX partner relationship.

The expense included a $22.8 million provision for credit losses and a $46 million valuation adjustment to a credit-enhancement asset tied to the same partner.

Coastal said those actions followed an individual assessment of collectability and that it did not expect to collect the amounts connected with the partner under its indemnification arrangement.

That disclosure is at the center of the investor investigations.

Costal Financial – CCB Stock Plunges 43.5%

Investors responded dramatically.

CCB closed at $70.66 on July 29, immediately before the second-quarter results became public.

On July 30, shares fell $30.75 to $39.91, representing a one-day decline of approximately 43.5%.

The magnitude of the decline prompted securities attorneys to examine whether investors were adequately informed about risks in Coastal’s CCBX operation before the earnings announcement.

BFA says its investigation concerns statements about the credit quality and financial condition of Coastal’s CCBX partner relationships and its banking-as-a-service segment.

Hagens Berman is examining questions involving credit quality, underwriting oversight and risk management.

Those questions remain allegations and areas of investigation. They are not established findings that Coastal or its executives violated federal securities laws.

Coastal Financial – CCB Shares Fall Again in September

CCB has not recovered from its July collapse.

The stock closed Sept. 25 at $44.82.

On Monday, Sept. 28, it opened at $43.39 and fell to a low of $35.56 before closing at $37.55, down 16.22% for the day.

Trading volume reached approximately 776,000 shares, substantially above recent daily levels.

The Sept. 28 closing price was approximately 46.9% below CCB’s $70.66 close on July 29.

It was also below the $39.91 closing price reached during the initial July 30 collapse.

The market therefore has now erased essentially all of the partial recovery that followed the original earnings-driven decline.

Coastal Financial – Bluevine Deal Adds Another Development

Separately, Sept. 28 brought a significant development involving Coastal’s CCBX business.

Bluevine Inc. announced an agreement to be acquired by Valley National Bancorp, parent company of Valley Bank.

Coastal responded by filing a Form 8-K discussing its relationship with Bluevine.

Bluevine has maintained a longstanding relationship with Coastal Community Bank through CCBX.

Coastal disclosed that approximately $447 million in Bluevine-related deposits were on the bank’s balance sheet as of Sept. 25.

The amount can fluctuate with customer activity, balance-sheet management, and Coastal’s use of deposit sweep arrangements.

Coastal emphasized that Bluevine represents only one component of its broader CCBX deposit platform.

As of June 30, Coastal said CCBX had 22 active partner relationships across multiple products and services.

That figure is important: it corrects broader counts that can include partners in testing, implementation, or other stages rather than only active relationships.

Coastal Financial Says Liquidity Should Not Be Materially Hurt

Coastal sought to reassure investors about the potential consequences of the Bluevine transaction.

The company said that given the scale of CCBX and its established deposit-sweep capability, it does not currently expect the Bluevine acquisition or resulting changes to the Bluevine deposit relationship to materially adversely affect its liquidity or funding profile.

Coastal said its funding alternatives include bringing sweep deposits back onto its balance sheet, providing flexibility to replace Bluevine-related deposits if necessary.

The company said it plans to provide additional information with its third-quarter earnings.

Valley and Bluevine announced their definitive acquisition agreement Monday. Valley said Bluevine brings approximately $2.1 billion in low-cost, digitally sourced deposits, along with a nationwide digital banking platform serving small businesses.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Coastal Financial – Bluevine Should Not Be Confused With Credit Event

The timing of the Bluevine announcement and Monday’s CCB stock decline requires particular care.

Coastal has described the $68.8 million second-quarter expense as relating to a single CCBX partner but did not identify that partner in its July earnings announcement.

The company’s Sept. 28 filing identifies Bluevine as a longstanding fintech partner and discusses the deposits associated with that relationship.

However, Coastal’s filing does not identify Bluevine as the partner responsible for the second-quarter credit expense.

The reviewed disclosures therefore provide no verified basis for reporting that Bluevine was the unnamed partner behind the $68.8 million charge.

Likewise, while Coastal shares declined sharply on the same day the Bluevine transaction was announced, contemporaneous timing alone does not establish that the transaction was the sole cause of the stock decline.

Investigations Focus on Earlier Disclosures

The securities investigations instead center primarily on what Coastal told investors before the July 30 earnings release.

Attorneys are examining whether Coastal’s disclosures adequately represented risks associated with CCBX, including credit quality, underwriting standards, partner oversight, and internal risk controls.

Hagens Berman says it is examining whether Coastal and certain executives made materially false or misleading statements or failed to disclose material information regarding the credit quality and risk profile of loans originated through CCBX.

The firm has pointed to Coastal’s previous descriptions of its partner-screening procedures, internal credit-risk management and independent loan reviews.

BFA similarly says it is investigating whether Coastal Financial misled investors concerning the financial performance and credit quality of CCBX partner relationships.

Again, these are assertions made by plaintiffs’ attorneys conducting investigations. Courts have not established them.

What Happens Next for Coastal Financial

Several issues now warrant attention.

First is whether the $68.8 million credit event involving the unidentified CCBX partner proves isolated, as Coastal Financial has characterized it.

Second is the performance and credit quality of the remainder of the CCBX operation.

Third is the future of Coastal’s relationship with Bluevine after the proposed Valley National Bancorp acquisition.

And finally, investors will be watching whether any of the numerous law-firm investigations advance to an actual securities complaint.

Coastal Financial’s third-quarter results could provide additional information on several of those issues. The company has specifically said it intends to provide additional information concerning the Bluevine transaction with its third-quarter earnings.

For investors, the stock-price damage is already substantial.

CCB’s decline from $70.66 on July 29 to $37.55 on Sept. 28 represents a loss of approximately 46.9%.

But the legal situation remains at a substantially earlier stage.

Multiple securities firms are investigating potential claims, but an investigation does not establish liability, and a law firm’s characterization of potential misconduct should not be confused with a court or regulator’s finding.

The distinction matters in the Coastal Financial case: the $68.8 million credit expense, $42.1 million quarterly loss, and resulting July stock collapse are established facts disclosed by the company, while claims of possible securities-law violations remain under investigation.

Disclosure: This article is provided for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or legal advice. Law-firm investigations are not findings of wrongdoing. Allegations of potential securities-law violations have not been proven in court.

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