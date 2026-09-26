TruBridge Investors Face Securities Investigations

NEW YORK – September 26, 2026 (STL.News) Former shareholders of TruBridge Inc. are facing renewed attention from securities law firms after Rosen Law Firm said Saturday it continues to investigate potential claims stemming from accounting issues the healthcare technology company disclosed earlier this year.

The investigation concerns allegations that TruBridge, formerly traded on Nasdaq under the ticker TBRG, may have issued materially misleading business information to investors. Rosen said it is preparing a prospective securities class action to recover investor losses.

However, investors should note an important distinction: Rosen’s Sept. 26 announcement describes an investigation and prospective class action, not a court ruling establishing securities fraud or liability.

TBRG is also no longer publicly traded. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Inc., part of IKS Health, completed its acquisition of TruBridge on July 9, 2026. Eligible outstanding TruBridge shares were converted into the right to receive $26.25 per share in cash, subject to the merger agreement’s terms.

Nasdaq records show July 8 was TBRG’s last trading day and that trading was suspended effective July 10 after the merger closed.

TruBridge accounting disclosure triggered investigations

The controversy dates to March.

TruBridge filed a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission after it could not file its annual report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, by the original March 16 deadline.

According to the SEC filing, management identified out-of-period errors in previously issued financial statements while completing year-end financial reporting procedures.

The issues affected previously issued consolidated financial statements for 2023 and 2024, as well as quarterly financial statements for the periods ended March 31, June 30, and Sept. 30, 2025.

TruBridge said the errors involved several accounting areas, including:

Revenue recognition and related contract costs

Stock-based compensation expense

Capitalized software development expense

The company said revisions were required so certain revenue, costs, and expenses would be recognized in the appropriate fiscal periods.

The disclosure immediately attracted investor attention.

According to Rosen and another investigating law firm, Kirby McInerney LLP, TruBridge shares declined $1.84, or approximately 10.5%, from $17.59 on March 16 to $15.75 at the March 17 close.

That decline became a central focus of the law firms’ investigations into whether investors suffered losses tied to potentially actionable disclosures.

TruBridge later called errors immaterial

An important part of the story is what happened after the initial delayed-filing announcement.

When TruBridge later reported its full-year 2025 results, the company said management had assessed the identified misstatements using SEC materiality guidance.

TruBridge characterized the previously identified misstatements as immaterial.

The company said the errors primarily involved the timing of revenue recognition and associated contract costs, recognition of capitalized software development costs, and other unrelated immaterial misstatements.

After quantitative and qualitative analysis under SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin guidance, TruBridge said it concluded the errors were not material to its consolidated financial statements for fiscal years 2023, 2024 or 2025, or the interim periods involved.

That conclusion matters because it reflects the company’s accounting assessment of the issues that prompted the delayed filing and subsequent securities investigations.

The revisions therefore should not be described as a financial-statement restatement without further qualification.

Material weaknesses found in internal controls

The company’s eventual 2025 Form 10-K nevertheless disclosed significant weaknesses in its financial-reporting controls.

TruBridge management concluded that its internal control over financial reporting was not effective as of Dec. 31, 2025 because of identified material weaknesses.

According to the Form 10-K, TruBridge did not sufficiently design and maintain effective controls involving revenue recognition and related costs, capitalization of software development costs, and non-routine transactions.

Management attributed the material weaknesses primarily to ineffective risk assessment and the development of appropriate control activities, including an insufficient number of personnel with appropriate training and expertise in certain accounting and financial-reporting control matters.

The company said the weaknesses resulted in misstatements that it corrected before issuing the financial statements in the 2025 annual report.

TruBridge also warned in the filing that the weaknesses created a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement in annual or interim financial statements would not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Auditor issued adverse internal-control opinion

TruBridge’s independent auditor, KPMG LLP, separately issued an adverse opinion on the effectiveness of the company’s internal control over financial reporting as of Dec. 31, 2025.

That should not be confused with KPMG’s opinion on TruBridge’s consolidated financial statements.

KPMG issued an unqualified opinion on the 2025 consolidated financial statements.

In other words, the adverse opinion concerned the effectiveness of TruBridge’s internal financial-reporting controls, not the financial statements themselves.

The auditor identified revenue recognition as a critical audit matter and described the company’s revenue-recognition processes as involving significant manual elements.

TruBridge said it was undertaking remediation efforts, including improvements to contract lifecycle controls, billing and revenue recognition processes, data used in revenue processes, customer credit and billing-adjustment procedures, and contract-related cost accounting.

The company also described planned improvements to controls governing capitalized software-development costs.

Other firms investigated TruBridge

Rosen is not the only securities firm that examined the March disclosures.

Kirby McInerney LLP announced an investigation into potential claims involving TruBridge and possible violations of federal securities laws.

In its April 1 announcement, Kirby McInerney explicitly stated that no lawsuit had been filed at that stage and that its investigation was continuing to determine whether claims could be brought under federal securities laws.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz also announced an investigation on behalf of TruBridge investors concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

Other investor-rights firms, including Bragar Eagel & Squire P.C., subsequently publicized investigations involving TruBridge shareholders.

The existence of multiple investigations does not establish wrongdoing by TruBridge, its former executives or other parties. Such announcements generally represent law firms’ efforts to investigate potential claims and identify investors who may have suffered losses.

TruBridge reported higher 2025 revenue

The accounting issues emerged alongside an improvement in several of TruBridge’s reported full-year financial measures.

For 2025, TruBridge reported $346.8 million in total revenue, up from $342.2 million in 2024.

Recurring revenue accounted for about 94% of total revenue.

Financial Health revenue totaled $221.7 million, up from $217.4 million the previous year, while the company reported GAAP net income of $4.4 million, compared with a net loss of $20.9 million for 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $68.7 million, up from $55.9 million.

At the time, then-Chief Executive Officer Chris Fowler said the company had been working to improve earnings quality and its operational foundation while pursuing cost-management initiatives and operational changes.

TruBridge also disclosed that it had been conducting a strategic review with outside financial and legal advisers.

That process soon produced a major corporate transaction.

IKS agreed to acquire TruBridge

On April 23, IKS and TruBridge announced a definitive agreement under which IKS would acquire TruBridge for $26.25 per share in cash.

The agreement came roughly five weeks after the accounting-related delayed filing that triggered the securities investigations.

TruBridge shareholders subsequently approved the transaction at a special meeting on July 7.

The merger closed July 9.

According to TruBridge’s final merger-related Form 8-K filed with the SEC, each eligible outstanding TruBridge common share was converted into the right to receive $26.25 in cash without interest, subject to the exclusions and conditions specified in the merger agreement.

Following the transaction, TruBridge became a wholly owned subsidiary of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Inc.

Nasdaq’s corporate-action records show TBRG’s final trading date was July 8. The stock halted after the after-hours session that day and was suspended from Nasdaq effective July 10.

That means TBRG has no current market price or meaningful technical chart to analyze as of Sept. 26.

Historical technical indicators such as moving averages or relative strength readings would describe the stock before the acquisition, not a currently tradable security.

TBRG’s disappearance from Nasdaq does not necessarily end potential claims about conduct that allegedly occurred while TruBridge was publicly traded.

Rosen’s Sept. 26 announcement specifically targets investors who purchased TruBridge securities before the acquisition.

The firm says it is investigating whether investors may have claims stemming from allegedly misleading business information and is preparing a prospective class action.

The underlying question would concern what TruBridge disclosed to investors while its shares were publicly traded and whether any actionable misstatements or omissions caused compensable investor losses.

Those issues have not been adjudicated merely because a law firm has announced an investigation.

Investors should also distinguish the March 17 stock decline from the later merger consideration.

The March disclosure pushed TBRG from $17.59 to $15.75, according to the law firms’ notices. Several weeks later, the company agreed to an IKS acquisition at $26.25 per share.

Those are separate events in the stock’s history and could matter for any eventual analysis of investor losses, depending on when an investor bought or sold shares and the legal theories asserted.

Investigation remains separate from proven liability

Rosen’s announcement reflects an attorney investigation and solicitation of potential clients, not a court or regulator finding that TruBridge committed securities fraud.

TruBridge’s SEC filings confirm that accounting errors were identified, that it revised prior financial statements, and that management and KPMG identified material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting.

At the same time, TruBridge concluded that the identified prior-period errors were not material to the affected financial statements, and KPMG issued an unqualified opinion on the company’s 2025 consolidated financial statements.

The company was subsequently acquired by IKS Health in the $26.25-per-share cash transaction and ceased trading as an independent public company.

Whether the earlier disclosures ultimately support viable securities claims is a separate legal question that would have to be established through litigation or another legal process.

Investor Notice: This article reports on securities-law investigations and publicly available corporate and SEC disclosures. An investigation does not establish that TruBridge, its officers, or any other party violated securities laws. No finding of liability is implied. Investors should independently evaluate legal and financial information and consult qualified professionals regarding their individual circumstances.

Financial Disclaimer: This article is for informational and news purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or legal advice. Past stock-price movements do not predict future results.

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