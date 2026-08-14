Rosen Law Firm: Law Firm Profile

NEW YORK – August 14, 2026 (STL.News) The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. is a plaintiffs’ securities litigation firm representing investors in securities fraud class actions, shareholder derivative litigation, and other investor-related disputes involving publicly traded companies.

Founded in 2001 by attorney Laurence Rosen, the firm is headquartered in New York City and currently maintains additional offices in Los Angeles, the Philadelphia metropolitan area and Newark, New Jersey.

Rosen Law has become particularly visible to individual investors because it regularly announces investigations and issues notices concerning securities class actions following significant developments at publicly traded companies.

Those announcements can have very different meanings.

In some instances, Rosen Law is investigating whether potential securities claims exist. In others, another law firm may have already filed a class-action lawsuit. Rosen may also represent an investor seeking appointment as lead plaintiff or serve as court-appointed lead counsel in litigation.

Court records show that Rosen Law has served as lead counsel in securities class actions, including a $250 million settlement involving Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and a $110 million settlement involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The firm currently says it has recovered more than $2 billion for clients across more than 100 successful cases.

What is The Rosen Law Firm?

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A., commonly referred to as Rosen Law or The Rosen Law Firm, was established by Laurence Rosen in 2001.

According to Rosen’s professional biography, he created the practice specifically to represent investors in securities fraud and corporate governance litigation.

That focus distinguishes Rosen from larger full-service law firms representing both corporations and investors across numerous unrelated practice areas.

Rosen Law’s current principal practice areas are securities class actions and shareholder derivative actions. The firm also works with institutional investors and provides information concerning pending securities cases and lead-plaintiff opportunities.

For investors, Rosen Law is probably most recognizable from the large number of shareholder notices bearing the firm’s name.

These notices commonly appear after a publicly traded company experiences a significant stock-price decline following an earnings report, regulatory development, accounting disclosure, or other corporate announcement.

However, publication of an investor notice does not establish securities fraud.

Laurence Rosen founded the firm in 2001

Laurence Rosen is the founding partner of Rosen Law.

According to his firm biography, Rosen has more than 25 years of securities-litigation experience and is admitted to practice in New York, California, Florida, New Jersey, Arizona and the District of Columbia, along with numerous federal courts.

Rosen played a leading role in several of the firm’s most significant cases.

He directed litigation against Alibaba Group arising from the Chinese company’s massive initial public offering, which eventually produced a $250 million securities settlement.

He also served as a lead attorney in litigation involving Fiat Chrysler that resulted in a $110 million settlement, according to his professional biography.

Other attorneys currently identified prominently by Rosen Law include partners Phillip Kim, Sara Fuks, Jacob A. Goldberg, Jing Chen, Yu Shi and Erica Stone, along with counsel Robin Bronzaft Howald.

Their practices include securities fraud, shareholder derivative litigation and other complex investor matters.

Rosen Law Offices across the United States

Rosen Law currently identifies four U.S. offices.

New York headquarters

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue

40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Telephone: 212-686-1060

New York serves as the firm’s headquarters.

Los Angeles office

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

355 South Grand Avenue

Suite 2450

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Telephone: 310-229-4747

Philadelphia metropolitan office

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

101 Greenwood Avenue

Suite 520

Jenkintown, PA 19046

Telephone: 215-600-2817

New Jersey office

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

One Gateway Center

Suite 2600

Newark, NJ 07102

Telephone: 973-313-1887

Rosen also provides a national toll-free number, 1-866-ROSENLEGAL, for investor inquiries.

When researching older court filings, check the firm’s current office information directly because Rosen has changed office suites and locations over time.

Securities class actions are central to Rosen Law

Securities fraud class actions make up a substantial portion of Rosen Law’s work.

These lawsuits generally allege that a publicly traded company or its executives made materially false or misleading statements, failed to disclose material information, or otherwise violated federal securities laws.

A case may emerge after disclosures about financial performance, accounting practices, regulatory investigations, product problems, competitive conditions, or other developments that cause investors to reassess a company’s value.

A sharp decline in a company’s share price does not, by itself, establish securities fraud.

Plaintiffs must prove the elements applicable to their claims, while defendants can challenge the allegations through motions to dismiss, discovery, summary judgment, trial, and appeals.

Rosen Law represents investors on the plaintiff side of those disputes.

Alibaba produced a $250 million settlement

One of Rosen Law’s most significant securities cases involved Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

The litigation arose from Alibaba’s 2014 initial public offering and allegations concerning disclosures associated with the Chinese e-commerce company.

The case ultimately resulted in a $250 million settlement.

Court records independently confirm Rosen Law’s role and the significance of the result.

In approving attorneys’ fees associated with the $250 million settlement, U.S. District Court records subsequently cited the Alibaba case when discussing the quality of Rosen Law’s representation. The court described the representation by Rosen Law and defense counsel as high quality.

Laurence Rosen’s biography identifies him as the lead attorney who directed the Alibaba litigation.

Rosen Law describes the recovery as the largest securities class-action settlement against a Chinese issuer at the time.

Fiat Chrysler litigation recovered $110 million

Another major Rosen Law result involved Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The securities litigation concerned disclosures associated with emissions issues and ultimately produced a $110 million recovery for investors.

Rosen Law currently highlights the case as one of its principal securities-fraud successes.

Laurence Rosen also identifies himself as one of the lead attorneys involved in obtaining the settlement.

As with any historical result, the Fiat Chrysler settlement does not indicate what investors might recover in another securities case.

Infinity Q case produced $48 million recovery

Rosen Law also highlights a $48 million recovery involving Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund.

The litigation involved allegations related to valuation practices at the mutual fund.

Rosen currently lists Infinity Q among its principal investor recoveries alongside Alibaba, Fiat Chrysler and Silver Wheaton.

The case adds another type of investor litigation to the firm’s record because it involved investment-fund valuation issues rather than a conventional public-company earnings disclosure followed by a stock-price decline.

Silver Wheaton settlement reached $41.5 million

Rosen Law also identifies Silver Wheaton Corp. securities litigation among its significant historical cases.

The litigation resulted in a $41.5 million settlement resolving investor claims involving alleged concealed tax liabilities, according to Rosen Law’s current case-results information.

The case offers another example of the underlying corporate issues that can generate securities litigation.

Courts have recognized Rosen Law as lead counsel

Investor alerts are marketing and informational communications issued by law firms.

Court appointments provide different evidence of a firm’s litigation role.

Federal court records demonstrate that Rosen Law has been selected and approved as lead counsel in securities class actions.

For example, in In re Clovis Oncology, Inc. Securities Litigation, a federal court order concerning settlement proceedings identified The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. as Lead Counsel, noting that the firm had previously been selected by the lead plaintiff and appointed by the court.

Other federal court records describe Rosen Law as capable and experienced in class litigation and well qualified to serve as lead counsel.

That distinction matters because a court appointment shows a substantially different level of involvement than merely publishing a press release about someone else’s lawsuit.

Rosen says it has recovered more than $2 billion

Rosen Law currently states that it has recovered more than $2 billion for clients and reports more than 100 successful cases over more than 25 years of securities-litigation experience.

Those figures are representations made by the firm and should be understood as such rather than as an independent STL.News calculation.

Individual results highlighted by Rosen include:

Alibaba Group — $250 million

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles — $110 million

Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund — $48 million

Silver Wheaton Corp. — $41.5 million

Past settlements do not guarantee similar outcomes in pending or future litigation.

Rosen Law remains highly active in 2026

Rosen Law continues to maintain a substantial list of securities investigations and class-action matters involving publicly traded companies.

Its current case database distinguishes between matters labeled “Investigation” and those identified as ongoing class actions, an important distinction for investors attempting to determine whether litigation has actually been filed.

Companies appearing in its 2026 case listings include issuers across technology, biotechnology, financial services and other industries.

That volume of activity explains why the Rosen name frequently appears in online investor searches after major stock-price declines.

It also means investors should carefully examine what Rosen is actually announcing in each instance.

Rosen investigation does not mean a lawsuit was filed

This is one of the most important distinctions for investors encountering a Rosen Law announcement.

When Rosen states that it is investigating potential securities claims, that generally means the firm is evaluating whether legal claims may exist and may be seeking information from investors.

An investigation is not a court case.

It does not establish that the company violated federal securities laws.

It does not establish that executives committed fraud.

And it does not guarantee that Rosen or another firm will eventually file a lawsuit.

Rosen’s own current case database explicitly labels some matters as pending investigations.

A lawsuit notice does not necessarily mean Rosen filed it

A different situation occurs when Rosen publishes an announcement saying that investors have an opportunity to participate in an existing securities class action.

Several plaintiffs’ firms can issue notices concerning the same lawsuit.

That frequently occurs during the lead-plaintiff period.

Consequently, a press release carrying the Rosen Law name should not automatically be interpreted as evidence that Rosen filed the original complaint.

The underlying federal court complaint provides much stronger evidence.

Investors and journalists should look for the case caption, docket number, named plaintiff, and attorneys appearing on the original complaint.

Why do multiple firms announce the same case?

Federal securities litigation operates under procedures established in part by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly known as the PSLRA.

After a securities class action is filed, a notice generally informs investors that they have a limited period in which to ask the court to appoint them as lead plaintiff.

Several law firms may seek to represent investors interested in pursuing that role.

This can produce numerous press releases from different firms concerning a single underlying lawsuit.

Rosen itself explains that investors generally do not need large losses merely to remain potential class members, while investors interested in serving as lead plaintiff can submit information for consideration.

Lead plaintiff and lead counsel are not the same thing

The lead plaintiff is generally the investor or investor group the court selects to represent the proposed class.

Lead counsel is the law firm responsible for directing the litigation on behalf of that lead plaintiff and the proposed investor class.

The lead plaintiff generally selects counsel, subject to court approval.

Therefore, a Rosen Law investor notice published before the lead-plaintiff deadline does not establish that Rosen will ultimately lead the case.

Court records must be checked to determine whether Rosen was subsequently appointed.

Shareholder derivative litigation is another Rosen practice

Rosen Law’s work is not limited to traditional securities fraud class actions.

The firm also handles shareholder derivative litigation.

A derivative lawsuit differs from a conventional securities class action.

Instead of primarily seeking compensation for investors who purchased securities at allegedly inflated prices, a derivative plaintiff generally pursues claims on behalf of the corporation itself.

These cases may involve allegations concerning directors, executives, fiduciary duties, corporate governance or other conduct allegedly harming the company.

The distinction is important because an investor reading a shareholder notice may otherwise assume every case involving a publicly traded company is a securities fraud class action.

What investors should check when seeing a Rosen alert

Investors researching a Rosen Law announcement should determine what happened before drawing conclusions.

Important questions include:

Is Rosen conducting an investigation or discussing an actual lawsuit?

If a lawsuit exists, when was it filed?

Who filed the original complaint?

What is the case number?

Who is the named plaintiff?

What is the alleged class period?

What securities are covered?

What is the lead-plaintiff deadline?

Has the court selected a lead plaintiff?

Has Rosen Law been appointed lead counsel?

Has the judge ruled on the merits of the allegations?

If a settlement has been announced, is it proposed, preliminarily approved or finally approved?

Those questions provide substantially more useful information than simply counting how many law firms have issued press releases concerning a company.

Securities cases can take years

Investors should also understand that securities class actions generally do not produce immediate recoveries.

Rosen Law tells prospective investors that a typical securities class action takes at least two to three years to litigate, although the actual duration varies based on complexity and other factors.

Some cases are dismissed relatively early.

Others survive dismissal motions and proceed through years of discovery.

Some settle.

Others proceed to trial or appellate proceedings.

Even an approved settlement can require additional time for claims administration and distribution to eligible investors.

Why Rosen Law appears frequently in investor news

Rosen Law’s business model and practice concentration help explain why investors encounter its name so often.

The firm focuses substantially on investor litigation and actively seeks contact with shareholders who may have suffered losses.

When a publicly traded company experiences a significant decline following a corporate disclosure, Rosen may investigate potential claims or issue an announcement concerning litigation that has already begun.

That does not make every Rosen announcement equivalent.

In one situation, the firm may simply be investigating.

In another, it may be representing an investor seeking lead-plaintiff status.

In another case, Rosen may have actually filed the complaint.

And in still another, a federal judge may have appointed Rosen lead counsel.

STL.News distinguishes among those roles when reporting on securities litigation.

About this STL.News law firm profile

This Rosen Law Firm profile is part of STL.News’ independent reference coverage of law firms involved in securities class actions, investor investigations and shareholder litigation.

This article is independent editorial content and is not sponsored by The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Rosen Law has not paid STL.News for inclusion, placement or favorable treatment in this profile.

STL.News compiled this information from federal court materials, Rosen Law’s official website, and other publicly available sources. Figures on the firm’s aggregate recoveries and number of successful cases are representations made by Rosen Law, not independent STL.News calculations.

The purpose of STL.News law-firm profiles provide readers with additional background on firms that repeatedly appear in securities litigation and distinguish their specific roles in individual proceedings.

Editorial Notice: STL.News does not endorse or recommend The Rosen Law Firm, P.A., or any other law firm appearing in its securities coverage. This profile is provided solely for news and informational purposes and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. Allegations in pending securities litigation remain unproven unless established in court. Historical settlements and recoveries do not guarantee future results.