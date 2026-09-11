LNTH, ITGR and CZR Deals Face Investor Scrutiny

NEW YORK – September 11, 2026 (STL.News) Proposed multibillion-dollar acquisitions involving Lantheus Holdings Inc., Integer Holdings Corp. and Caesars Entertainment Inc. are drawing scrutiny from shareholder-rights law firms examining whether investors are receiving adequate value and whether the companies’ boards conducted fair sale processes.

Halper Sadeh LLC is among the firms investigating the transactions involving Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH), Integer Holdings (NYSE: ITGR) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR). The investigations do not establish that any company, director, or acquiring party violated securities laws or breached a fiduciary duty.

A deeper examination of Securities and Exchange Commission filings shows that the three transactions are substantially different.

Lantheus shareholders are being offered $102.50 per share in cash plus contingent value rights that could eventually add as much as $12 per share.

Integer shareholders would receive $127 per share in cash following a competitive sale process in which another bidder submitted a $126-per-share proposal.

Caesars presents perhaps the most noteworthy situation. The casino operator agreed to be acquired by Fertitta Entertainment Inc. for $31 per share, but during the subsequent go-shop process, the Icahn Group submitted a $34-per-share proposal.

That higher proposal has become a central issue cited by shareholder-rights firms examining the Caesars transaction.

LNTH – ITGR – CZR – deal could reach $114.50 per share

Lantheus Holdings entered into an Aug. 3 merger agreement with Curium US Holdings LLC under which Lantheus shareholders would receive $102.50 per share in cash plus one contractual contingent value right, or CVR.

The CVR could provide up to another $12 per share if specified commercial milestones are achieved, potentially bringing total consideration to $114.50 per share.

However, investors should distinguish between the guaranteed cash consideration and the potential CVR payments.

The additional $12 is not guaranteed.

Lantheus’ SEC proxy specifically identifies the contingent nature of the CVR as one of the transaction’s risks. If the milestones are not achieved within the periods specified by the CVR agreement, some or all of the additional payments will not be made.

The Lantheus board unanimously determined that the merger was fair to and in the best interests of shareholders and recommended that shareholders approve it.

The company’s SEC disclosures provide considerably more information about how the price developed.

Curium’s initial nonbinding proposal on April 3 contemplated an all-cash acquisition for between $92 and $95 per share. Curium subsequently increased the proposal to $100 per share and later proposed combinations of upfront cash and contingent consideration.

Negotiations eventually produced Curium’s July 16 final proposal of $102.50 in upfront cash plus a CVR potentially worth another $12.

The Lantheus board said it believed it had obtained the highest price and most favorable terms Curium was willing to offer, and considered that demanding more could cause Curium to reduce its offer or end negotiations.

The distinction between the $102.50 guaranteed payment and $114.50 maximum potential value is particularly important when examining the premiums cited in support of the transaction.

Lantheus shares closed at $94.47 on May 21, the last full trading day before reports emerged concerning a possible acquisition.

Against that price, the guaranteed $102.50 cash payment represents a premium of approximately 9%, while the maximum $114.50 value represents a premium of approximately 21%.

Against the 30-day unaffected volume-weighted average price, the cash portion represented a premium of approximately 16%, while maximum consideration represented a potential premium of about 29%.

Against the 60-day unaffected VWAP, those figures were approximately 24% and 38%, respectively.

Lantheus also disclosed that its shares closed at $99.64 on July 31, immediately before the transaction announcement. Compared with that price, the guaranteed cash consideration represented a premium of about 3%, while the maximum potential consideration represented about a 15% premium. The board noted that acquisition speculation had affected Lantheus shares.

Lantheus filed its definitive merger proxy with the SEC on Sept. 8.

Multiple shareholder-rights firms have announced investigations into the Lantheus transaction, examining issues such as the consideration, sales process, potential conflicts, and transaction disclosures.

Those investigations should not be interpreted as evidence of wrongdoing.

LNTH – ITGR – CZR – Integer shareholders offered $127 cash

Integer Holdings Corp., a medical-device contract development and manufacturing company, entered into a definitive agreement Aug. 3 to be acquired by an affiliate of investment funds managed by KKR.

The transaction carries an enterprise value of approximately $5.7 billion.

Integer shareholders would receive $127 per share in cash.

According to Integer, that represents approximately a 51.8% premium to its April 29 closing share price, the day before the company announced a strategic review, and a 28.8% premium to its 30-day volume-weighted average price as of July 31.

The background to the Integer transaction is especially relevant when evaluating whether $127 resulted from a competitive process.

Integer’s SEC merger materials reveal that KKR was not the only bidder remaining near the end.

On July 30, representatives of Goldman Sachs asked KKR and another potential buyer, identified in the proxy as “Party B,” to submit their best and final proposals.

Party B offered $126 per share in cash.

KKR offered $127 per share in cash.

After reviewing transaction value, closing timing, financing, regulatory considerations, and transaction certainty, Integer decided to move forward with KKR and entered into an exclusivity arrangement the following day.

That history provides an important counterpoint to shareholder-law-firm investigations questioning whether Integer obtained sufficient value.

Unlike a transaction negotiated with only one interested buyer, Integer’s SEC disclosures show that two parties were still competing at the final stage, with their offers separated by $1 per share.

The process followed a broader strategic review announced in April.

Integer has said the transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder approval and required regulatory clearances.

Several shareholder-rights firms have nevertheless announced investigations concerning the Integer transaction, examining whether shareholders are receiving adequate consideration and whether the company’s directors satisfied their legal obligations.

Again, an investigation announcement does not mean a violation has occurred.

LNTH – ITGR – CZR – Caesars deal raises different questions

The Caesars Entertainment transaction presents a materially different situation because another party submitted a proposal carrying a higher headline price than the agreement Caesars continues to recommend.

Caesars announced May 28 that it had agreed to be acquired by Fertitta Entertainment for $31 per share in cash.

The transaction was valued at approximately $17.6 billion, including Caesars’ debt.

Caesars was allowed to solicit alternative proposals during a go-shop period after executing the Fertitta agreement.

And another proposal arrived.

The Icahn Group offered $34 per share during that process.

That is $3 per share more than Fertitta’s $31 headline price — approximately 9.7% higher.

Robbins LLP, one of the shareholder-rights firms investigating the transaction, cited the $34 Icahn proposal and questioned whether the Fertitta transaction is in shareholders’ best interests.

For perspective, the nominal difference amounts to $3,000 for an investor holding 1,000 Caesars shares.

But headline price alone does not determine whether one acquisition proposal is superior to another.

Boards evaluating competing acquisitions may consider financing commitments, regulatory risks, closing conditions, timing, termination provisions, certainty of completion, and other contractual terms in addition to price.

Therefore, a $34 proposal does not, by itself, establish that Caesars’ directors violated their duties by continuing with Fertitta.

It does, however, create a straightforward question for shareholders examining the transaction: Why proceed with $31 when another potential buyer proposed $34?

That question is one reason the Caesars deal has attracted increasing scrutiny ahead of the shareholder decision.

Caesars shareholders preparing to vote

Caesars filed its definitive merger proxy with the SEC on Aug. 26.

The filing provides shareholders with extensive information concerning the merger process, financial analyses, negotiations, and the board’s reasoning in supporting the Fertitta transaction.

The Fertitta deal followed months of negotiations and included a go-shop provision that allowed Caesars to seek potentially superior proposals.

The $31 price represented a substantial premium to Caesars’ unaffected market price when the transaction was originally announced.

At the same time, the subsequent emergence of a higher-priced proposal gives investors additional information to consider that was not available when the Fertitta agreement was first signed.

Shareholder-rights firms including Halper Sadeh and Robbins have announced investigations into the Caesars transaction. Other investor-rights firms have also scrutinized aspects of the proposed acquisition and sales process.

Halper Sadeh said its investigation concerns potential federal securities-law violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties. The firm has raised questions about whether shareholders are receiving adequate value and whether transaction provisions could discourage superior competing offers.

Those statements represent the law firm’s allegations and areas of investigation. They are not court or regulatory findings.

What shareholders should understand about the investigations

Merger investigations announced by plaintiffs’ and shareholder-rights firms are common following public-company acquisition agreements.

Announcing an investigation does not mean a lawsuit has been filed. Likewise, filing a lawsuit does not establish that its allegations are true.

Shareholder firms frequently examine whether directors adequately shopped a company, obtained the highest reasonably available value, properly evaluated competing offers, disclosed material information, and avoided conflicts of interest.

SEC merger proxies can consequently become critical documents.

They often reveal negotiations that occurred before a transaction was announced, previous offers, rejected proposals, financial-adviser analyses, management projections, potential executive compensation, termination fees and other provisions that cannot be determined from the initial acquisition announcement alone.

The SEC materials examined in these three transactions illustrate why those details matter.

For Lantheus, Curium’s proposal increased from an initial range of $92 to $95 per share to a final package providing $102.50 in cash and potentially another $12 through CVRs.

For Integer, the final round effectively came down to KKR at $127 and Party B at $126, and Integer selected KKR after weighing price and transaction certainty.

For Caesars, the situation moved in the opposite direction: after Caesars agreed to a $31 transaction with Fertitta, another interested party subsequently proposed $34.

Those are three substantially different transaction histories.

Caesars may receive the greatest investor attention

Of the three companies identified in the latest shareholder investigation announcement, Caesars arguably presents the clearest issue for investors to examine because the competing price is quantifiable.

The central issue is not whether $34 is numerically greater than $31. It plainly is.

The more important question is whether the Icahn proposal constituted a transaction that Caesars could reasonably expect to complete on terms superior to Fertitta’s agreement after considering all relevant conditions and risks.

That determination requires examining more than price.

The Caesars board and its advisers had to consider the entire proposal, financing, conditions, timing, and contractual obligations under the existing Fertitta agreement.

Meanwhile, shareholders must decide whether they agree with the board’s judgment.

The increased attention from shareholder-rights firms adds another layer of scrutiny but does not determine the answer.

Investors face three very different deals

Taken together, Lantheus, Integer and Caesars demonstrate why investors should look beyond the headline acquisition price.

Lantheus shareholders have a guaranteed $102.50 cash payment if the transaction closes, but reaching $114.50 requires achieving future commercial milestones.

Integer shareholders have a straightforward $127 all-cash agreement following a process in which a competing bidder offered $126.

Caesars shareholders face a $31 agreed transaction despite a subsequent $34 proposal from another potential buyer.

In each case, boards must evaluate what they believe serves shareholders’ best interests, while shareholders can review SEC disclosures and decide whether they agree.

The law firms investigating the transactions may ultimately pursue litigation, seek additional disclosures, take no further action, or reach other conclusions as their reviews continue.

As of Sept. 11, no court has found wrongdoing based merely on the shareholder-investigation announcements discussed here.

For investors, that distinction is essential.

These investigations examine whether shareholders received fair treatment—not determinations that they did not.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and news purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or legal advice. References to shareholder investigations and potential legal claims are allegations or areas of inquiry unless otherwise stated. An investigation does not establish wrongdoing, and no investor should make a trading, voting, or legal decision based solely on a law firm’s announcement.