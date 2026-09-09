Centerspace Buyout Draws Shareholder Investigation

MILWAUKEE, WI – September 9, 2026 (STL.News) A proposed $8.1 billion combination of Centerspace and Independence Realty Trust is already drawing scrutiny from a shareholder law firm, with Ademi LLP announcing an investigation into whether the transaction provides fair value to Centerspace investors.

Ademi LLP said Wednesday that it is investigating the proposed acquisition of Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) by Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT), including the exchange ratio offered to Centerspace shareholders and the process the Centerspace board followed in negotiating and approving the transaction.

The investigation comes the same day Independence Realty Trust and Centerspace publicly announced their definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction that would create a large publicly traded multifamily real estate investment trust with an enterprise value of approximately $8.1 billion.

Under the agreement, Centerspace shareholders would receive 3.8 shares of Independence Realty Trust common stock for each Centerspace share they own.

After the transaction closes, existing Independence Realty Trust shareholders are expected to own about 78% of the combined company, while Centerspace shareholders would own about 22%.

The companies say the transaction would create a geographically diversified apartment REIT with more than 44,000 units and a pro forma equity market capitalization of approximately $5 billion.

Ademi Questions Value of Centerspace Deal

Ademi’s investigation centers on whether the proposed transaction adequately compensates Centerspace’s public shareholders.

According to the law firm’s shareholder alert, Ademi is examining whether the 3.8-share exchange ratio adequately reflects Centerspace’s value and future prospects.

The firm also said it is investigating potential change-of-control benefits available to Centerspace insiders under the transaction.

Another area Ademi identified involves provisions of the merger agreement governing competing transactions. The firm said it is examining restrictions on alternative transactions, including a termination penalty that could potentially discourage another prospective buyer from presenting a superior proposal.

Finally, Ademi said it is investigating the Centerspace board’s conduct in negotiating and approving the transaction and whether directors fulfilled their duties to public shareholders.

Those statements represent allegations and areas of investigation raised by Ademi LLP. They should not be interpreted as findings that Centerspace, its board, Independence Realty Trust or their executives violated the law or breached any duties.

As of this article’s publication, Ademi’s announcement concerns an investigation of the transaction, not a court ruling establishing wrongdoing.

The $8.1 Billion Centerspace-IRT Combination

Independence Realty Trust and Centerspace announced the proposed combination Wednesday, describing it as a transaction that would create a leading middle-market apartment REIT focused on high-growth, non-gateway markets.

The companies estimate the combined enterprise value at approximately $8.1 billion and the pro forma equity market capitalization at approximately $5 billion.

The combined portfolio is expected to contain 44,354 apartment units across 163 communities in 17 states.

Geographic diversification is one of the companies’ central arguments in support of the merger.

Approximately 58% of the combined company’s pro forma net operating income is expected to come from Sunbelt markets, with approximately 27% coming from Midwest markets and another 15% from Mountain West markets.

That would combine Independence Realty Trust’s substantial Sunbelt exposure with Centerspace’s Midwest and Mountain West apartment portfolio.

The companies argue the larger platform would let them expand operating efficiencies, technology initiatives, Wi-Fi revenue opportunities, apartment renovation programs, and other value-add strategies across a significantly larger property portfolio.

Management estimates approximately $24 million in annualized synergies from the combination.

The companies also project that the transaction could result in approximately 5% accretion to 2027 estimated Core Funds From Operations per share for shareholders of both companies.

Those projections are forward-looking estimates, not guaranteed financial results.

IRT Management Would Lead Combined Company

Independence Realty Trust’s existing management team is expected to lead the combined organization after the transaction closes.

Scott Schaeffer, chairman and CEO of Independence Realty Trust, is expected to continue as chairman and CEO, while James Sebra is expected to serve as president and chief financial officer.

The combined company’s board would be expanded to include two directors from Centerspace.

The company would continue operating under the Independence Realty Trust name and retain IRT’s stock ticker.

The merger is expected to close as early as the end of the fourth quarter of 2026, although completion remains subject to shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The merger agreement was dated Sept. 8, 2026, with the transaction publicly announced Sept. 9.

Why the Exchange Ratio Matters to CSR Investors

For Centerspace shareholders, the 3.8-to-1 exchange ratio is one of the most important terms of the proposed transaction.

Unlike a cash acquisition in which investors receive a fixed dollar amount for their shares, an all-stock transaction exposes the ultimate value received by Centerspace shareholders to changes in the market price of Independence Realty Trust shares.

Under the agreement, each Centerspace share would effectively convert into 3.8 IRT shares.

Consequently, the market value of the consideration can fluctuate before the transaction closes as IRT’s stock price changes.

The structure also means Centerspace shareholders would continue participating in the combined real estate company’s future performance rather than cashing out completely.

That continuing ownership is substantial in aggregate. Centerspace shareholders are expected to own approximately 22% of the combined organization after the merger.

IRT shareholders would control approximately 78%.

Ademi says it is examining whether that allocation appropriately values Centerspace and its future earnings potential.

A Much Larger Apartment REIT

If completed, the merger would substantially increase the scale of the combined real estate operation.

The companies say the transaction would increase market capitalization and free float and potentially increase the company’s weighting in major real estate and equity indexes, including the MSCI US REIT Index, FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index and S&P MidCap 400.

Scale can be important for publicly traded REITs because larger companies may benefit from greater access to capital, broader analyst and institutional investor coverage, and the ability to spread operating expenses across a larger asset base.

Management is also emphasizing the complementary nature of the two portfolios.

Independence Realty Trust brings significant exposure to Sunbelt apartment markets, while Centerspace adds properties concentrated primarily in Midwest and Mountain West markets.

The companies contend that the combination could provide both growth and reduced geographic concentration.

Investors, however, will ultimately have to weigh those projected benefits against the valuation assigned to Centerspace, the ownership percentage offered to CSR shareholders, and the risks inherent in integrating two large multifamily portfolios.

Shareholder Approval Still Required

The announcement of a definitive merger agreement does not mean the transaction is complete.

The proposed combination remains subject to shareholder approval and satisfaction of additional closing conditions.

The companies are expected to provide shareholders with considerably more information through securities filings associated with the transaction.

Those materials are particularly important because they can provide additional information regarding the negotiation process, financial analyses considered by the boards, potential conflicts of interest, executive compensation arrangements and the reasoning directors used in determining that the transaction was advisable.

Centerspace’s regulatory filings already note that information concerning the interests of trustees, directors, executive officers and other participants in the transaction will be included in the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors evaluating the transaction should review those filings when they become available.

Ademi LLP said it represents investors in litigation involving mergers, acquisitions, buyouts and shareholder rights.

The Milwaukee-based law firm is asking Centerspace shareholders interested in the investigation to contact the firm.

Its Sept. 9 announcement specifically identifies the exchange ratio, insider benefits, restrictions on competing offers and the Centerspace board’s negotiation and approval process as areas under review.

The existence of an investigation does not establish that the transaction is unfair or that any defendant or potential defendant violated securities or corporate law.

Shareholder law firms commonly investigate publicly announced mergers and acquisitions to determine whether shareholders received adequate consideration, whether disclosures are sufficient and whether directors complied with applicable legal obligations.

Such investigations can end without litigation, result in additional disclosures or, in some circumstances, lead to shareholder lawsuits.

At this stage, Ademi has announced an investigation.

What Centerspace Shareholders Should Watch

The next significant developments are likely to come through SEC filings and the shareholder approval process.

Investors may want to pay particular attention to additional disclosures on how the 3.8-share exchange ratio was determined, what alternative strategic options Centerspace considered, whether other potential buyers expressed interest, and what financial analyses were used to evaluate the transaction.

The definitive proxy materials should also provide more detail regarding potential interests of executives and directors in the merger.

Another issue to monitor is whether other shareholder law firms announce investigations or litigation concerning the transaction.

Because the $8.1 billion combination was announced Sept. 9, additional legal reviews could emerge as attorneys and investors analyze the merger agreement and subsequent SEC disclosures.

For now, the transaction represents a potentially transformative combination in the publicly traded apartment REIT sector — and one that has immediately attracted shareholder scrutiny.

Centerspace investors face a proposed exchange of their shares for 3.8 IRT shares and, collectively, an approximately 22% ownership interest in a combined company with more than 44,000 apartment units and an estimated $8.1 billion enterprise value.

Whether those terms adequately compensate Centerspace shareholders is precisely the question Ademi LLP says it is now investigating.

Legal Notice: This article reports on a shareholder investigation announced by Ademi LLP and a proposed corporate transaction. The investigation does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing, and no court has ruled that Centerspace, Independence Realty Trust, their directors or executives violated the law in connection with the proposed transaction. Allegations and concerns raised by a law firm should not be treated as established facts.

Investor Notice: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, investment or financial advice. Investors should review relevant SEC filings and consult qualified professional advisers when making investment decisions.