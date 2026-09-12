Super Micro Faces New Shareholder Investigation

SAN JOSE, CA – September 12, 2026 (STL.News) Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) is facing a new shareholder investigation as the artificial intelligence server manufacturer continues to contend with securities litigation, shareholder derivative lawsuits, federal regulatory inquiries, and fallout from a criminal export-control case involving individuals associated with the company.

Kahn Swick & Foti LLC, or KSF, announced Sept. 11 that it has opened an investigation into Super Micro’s officers and directors, focusing on whether they breached fiduciary duties owed to shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

The announcement adds another legal front for Super Micro, although the KSF matter should not be confused with a newly filed lawsuit. At this stage, KSF says it is investigating and seeking information from shareholders and long-term holders of Super Micro stock.

The investigation follows a series of developments that have placed Super Micro’s corporate governance, financial disclosures, internal controls and export-compliance procedures under increased legal scrutiny.

Among the most significant is a March 2026 federal criminal case alleging that three people associated with Super Micro participated in a scheme to divert billions of dollars of sophisticated U.S. artificial intelligence technology to customers in China.

Super Micro itself has not been charged in that criminal case.

Federal Case Alleged $2.5 Billion Server Scheme

On March 19, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced the unsealing of an indictment against Yih-Shyan “Wally” Liaw, Ruei-Tsang “Steven” Chang and Ting-Wei “Willy” Sun.

According to federal prosecutors, Liaw was a Super Micro co-founder, board member and senior vice president of business development. Prosecutors described Chang as a general manager in the company’s Taiwan office, while identifying Sun as a third-party broker, or “fixer.”

The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to divert high-performance computer servers containing advanced U.S. artificial intelligence technology to China in violation of U.S. export controls.

Prosecutors allege that Liaw and Chang worked with third-party brokers whose customers were based in China and directed executives of a Southeast Asian company to place orders for servers as though that company was the legitimate end user.

In many instances, the servers were allegedly assembled in the United States, shipped through Super Micro facilities in Taiwan, delivered to the Southeast Asian company, then repackaged and ultimately sent to China.

Federal prosecutors allege that the intermediary company purchased approximately $2.5 billion worth of servers during 2024 and 2025.

The government further alleges that at least $510 million worth of Super Micro servers were diverted to China between late April and mid-May 2025 alone.

The indictment includes particularly detailed allegations about efforts to conceal the equipment’s final destinations.

According to prosecutors, thousands of nonworking “dummy” servers were allegedly staged to make it appear during inspections that the actual servers remained where they were supposed to be. Prosecutors allege that some dummy equipment was later used in connection with an inspection by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The defendants allegedly used encrypted communications and false documentation to conceal the purported scheme.

Liaw, Chang and Sun were each charged with conspiracy to violate the Export Control Reform Act, conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The export-control conspiracy charge carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The charges are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Super Micro Says It Is Cooperating

Super Micro’s latest annual report provides considerably more information about the company’s exposure to the federal investigation.

According to Super Micro’s Form 10-K, the company received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York seeking documents and information concerning the individuals and facts referenced in the indictment.

The subpoena also seeks information concerning Super Micro’s compliance program, internal controls and related issues.

Super Micro said it is cooperating and continues to produce responsive documents.

The distinction between the criminal defendants and Super Micro itself is important.

The Justice Department’s criminal case charges the three individuals. Super Micro and Nvidia were not charged in connection with the alleged scheme. Super Micro previously said the alleged criminal conduct violated its policies and that it was cooperating with the government.

SEC Investigation Adds Another Layer

The criminal investigation is not Super Micro’s only federal regulatory matter.

The company’s latest Form 10-K confirms that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Enforcement Staff has also been investigating Super Micro.

According to the filing, Super Micro received an SEC subpoena on Nov. 19, 2024, in connection with an investigation titled In the Matter of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

The subpoena sought multiple categories of documents, many of which the company said overlapped with requests contained in subpoenas issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York on Oct. 22, 2024.

The SEC requests also overlapped with issues raised in an August 2024 report by short seller Hindenburg Research.

The regulatory scrutiny did not end there.

Super Micro disclosed that it received another SEC subpoena on April 28, 2026, seeking additional documents that overlap with material already produced in response to ongoing requests.

Super Micro said it is cooperating with the SEC and continues producing responsive documents.

The existence of an SEC investigation does not, by itself, establish wrongdoing, and Super Micro’s disclosure does not state that the SEC has concluded the company violated securities laws.

Export-Control Requests Remain Open

Super Micro also disclosed another potentially significant aspect of its regulatory environment.

Because the company exports restricted graphics processing units, or GPUs, it said it routinely receives subpoenas and information requests from the Department of Commerce’s Office of Export Enforcement concerning customers and contemplated transactions.

Super Micro said it is responding to several such requests and understands that several earlier requests remain open.

Importantly, the company stated that it has not been informed that it is the target of those inquiries.

Super Micro nevertheless warned that if it became the target of an investigation, the Office of Export Enforcement could pursue civil enforcement proceedings, seek monetary or other penalties, or require changes to the company’s compliance program and internal controls.

That disclosure adds context to the KSF investigation because it demonstrates that questions involving export compliance extend beyond the March criminal indictment.

Securities Class Action Followed Criminal Charges

The March indictment quickly generated securities litigation.

A proposed securities class action, Bhuva v. Super Micro Computer, Inc., was filed March 25 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The lawsuit accused Super Micro and certain executives of violating federal securities laws.

Reuters reported that Super Micro shares fell approximately 33% on March 20, the first trading session after the criminal charges were announced, wiping roughly $6.1 billion from the company’s market capitalization.

Additional securities actions followed.

City of Hialeah Employees’ Retirement System v. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was filed April 8, and Chung v. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was filed May 12.

The City of Hialeah action asserted claims on behalf of investors who acquired Super Micro common stock between Feb. 2, 2024, and March 19, 2026. Its allegations included claims that investors were not adequately informed about the export-control problems later revealed in the criminal case.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP subsequently filed the Chung action, which likewise asserted a Feb. 2, 2024, through March 19, 2026 proposed class period.

The complaints contain allegations that have not been proven in court.

A significant procedural development occurred July 13.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley ordered the Bhuva, City of Hialeah, and Chung actions consolidated.

The court appointed Storebrand Asset Management, Public Employees’ Retirement System of Mississippi and Handelsbanken Fonder as lead plaintiffs.

The court also appointed Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP as co-lead class counsel.

That development matters for investors because promotional notices issued by multiple law firms earlier in 2026 about the May 26 lead-plaintiff deadline no longer reflect the litigation’s current procedural posture.

The lead-plaintiff selection has occurred, the cases have been consolidated, and lead counsel has been appointed.

Super Micro Also Faces Older Securities Litigation

The 2026 litigation is only one part of Super Micro’s securities-law exposure.

The company’s Form 10-K identifies three earlier proposed class actions:

Averza v. Super Micro Computer, Inc. , filed Aug. 30, 2024;

, filed Aug. 30, 2024; Norfolk County Retirement System v. Super Micro Computer, Inc. , filed Oct. 4, 2024; and

, filed Oct. 4, 2024; and Covey Financial Inc. v. Super Micro Computer, Inc., filed Oct. 18, 2024.

Those cases generally allege misrepresentations or omissions involving Super Micro’s financial results and internal controls and procedures.

The court determined that the three cases were related and appointed Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH as lead plaintiff.

A consolidated amended complaint was filed Sept. 22, 2025, and Super Micro filed a motion to dismiss on Nov. 21, 2025.

The earlier litigation is therefore distinct from, but relevant to, the newer cases following the export-control indictment.

Extensive Shareholder Derivative Litigation

Super Micro also faces an unusually extensive collection of shareholder derivative proceedings involving current and former directors and officers.

Five derivative lawsuits filed beginning in September 2024 in the Northern District of California were ultimately consolidated.

Those cases include Hollin v. Liang, Latypov v. Liang, Keritsis v. Liang, Roy v. Liang and Jha v. Liang.

According to Super Micro, the federal derivative litigation asserts claims including alleged violations of federal securities laws, breach of fiduciary duty, aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, abuse of control, gross mismanagement, waste of corporate assets and contribution.

Three related derivative actions were also filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court: Spatz v. Liang, Clark v. Liang and Carter v. Liang.

Those state cases have been consolidated and stayed.

Additional derivative litigation has emerged in Delaware and California.

Super Micro’s annual report identifies Anderson v. Liang, filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery in August 2025, and Mathiyalagan v. Liang, filed in January 2026 and later consolidated with Anderson.

An action initially filed by the Employees’ Retirement System of the State of Rhode Island and Bucks County Employees’ Retirement System in California was dismissed and refiled in Delaware, where it was subsequently consolidated with Anderson in August 2026.

Super Micro also disclosed additional 2026 derivative lawsuits, including Pill v. Liang, City of Birmingham Retirement and Relief Systems v. Liang, Cepeda v. Liang, and another Roy v. Liang action.

Together, those cases show why the new KSF inquiry is better understood as part of a broader shareholder-litigation environment rather than an isolated legal announcement.

Other Law Firms Have Been Involved

KSF is also not the first shareholder law firm to become involved in matters surrounding Super Micro.

Firms associated with the 2026 securities litigation or investor notices include Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP, and KSF.

Robbins Geller publicized the Bhuva action in April, while Bernstein Litowitz filed the City of Hialeah action and Hagens Berman filed Chung. Following consolidation, Kessler Topaz and Bernstein Litowitz were appointed co-lead class counsel.

KSF’s newly announced investigation differs from those class-action proceedings because the firm says it is examining whether Super Micro’s officers or directors breached fiduciary duties to shareholders or violated state or federal law.

That focus may point to shareholder derivative or corporate-governance claims rather than merely duplicating the existing securities class action, although KSF has not announced that it has filed such a lawsuit.

Super Micro Says Outcomes Cannot Yet Be Estimated

Despite the number of proceedings, Super Micro says many remain too preliminary to determine their ultimate financial consequences.

In its latest annual report, the company said it cannot yet determine whether adverse outcomes in the securities and derivative matters are probable and cannot estimate potential losses or ranges of losses.

Super Micro also said that legal proceedings and regulatory investigations can be complex, require substantial expenditures and resources, and produce inherently uncertain outcomes.

Based on currently available information and except as otherwise disclosed, the company said it does not believe resolution of its legal matters individually or collectively will have a material adverse effect on its financial position.

That assessment could change as investigations and litigation progress.

What Investors Should Watch Next

Super Micro’s legal situation now extends across several distinct but overlapping areas: the criminal prosecution of individuals formerly or currently associated with the company, federal export-control scrutiny, SEC subpoenas, securities class actions, shareholder derivative litigation and the newly announced KSF investigation.

The most important developments going forward will include the progress of the consolidated 2026 securities case, rulings in the earlier securities litigation, developments in the derivative cases, any action arising from the SEC investigation, and the outcome of the federal criminal prosecution.

Investors should also watch whether KSF’s investigation results in another derivative action, demand on Super Micro’s board, or other shareholder proceeding.

For now, KSF’s Sept. 11 announcement represents an investigation — not a judicial finding that Super Micro or its officers and directors violated the law, and not an announcement that KSF has filed a new lawsuit.

Likewise, allegations contained in the securities and derivative complaints remain allegations unless established through litigation or settlement.

In the federal criminal proceeding, the charges against Liaw, Chang, and Sun are accusations. Each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The larger significance for Super Micro shareholders is the cumulative picture. What began with questions concerning financial reporting and internal controls has expanded into securities litigation, derivative actions, SEC scrutiny and a major federal export-control prosecution involving people associated with one of the most prominent U.S. companies supplying infrastructure for the artificial intelligence boom.

Disclaimer: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or investment advice. Investors should conduct their own research and consult qualified financial or legal professionals when making investment decisions.