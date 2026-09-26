Disc Medicine Faces Investor Investigations Over FDA Letter

WATERTOWN, MA – September 26, 2026 (STL.News) Disc Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: IRON) is facing continued scrutiny from multiple securities law firms over disclosures surrounding bitopertin, its experimental treatment for erythropoietic protoporphyria, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve the company’s application earlier this year and requested additional clinical evidence.

Rosen Law Firm issued another investor notice Saturday, Sept. 26, saying it continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of Disc Medicine shareholders. Rosen alleges the biotechnology company may have issued materially misleading business information to investors and says it is preparing a prospective class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

The distinction between an investigation and a filed securities class-action lawsuit is important.

Rosen’s Sept. 26 announcement describes an investigation and prospective class action. It does not identify a filed complaint, federal court, case number, defined class period, or lead-plaintiff deadline. Rosen has issued similar notices concerning Disc Medicine repeatedly during August and September.

Other securities firms, including Pomerantz LLP, Portnoy Law Firm, Schall Law Firm and Levi & Korsinsky LLP, have separately announced investigations concerning Disc Medicine. Their inquiries generally concern what the company disclosed to investors about the regulatory prospects and risks surrounding bitopertin before the FDA issued its Complete Response Letter in February.

The investigations do not establish that Disc Medicine or any of its executives violated federal securities laws. The allegations have not been proven in court, and the law-firm announcements reviewed for this report should not be interpreted as findings of wrongdoing.

FDA declined to approve bitopertin in February

The event at the center of the investigations occurred Feb. 13, when Disc Medicine announced that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter, or CRL, for its New Drug Application for bitopertin as a treatment for erythropoietic protoporphyria, commonly known as EPP.

Disc Medicine confirmed the development through its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A Complete Response Letter means the FDA has completed its review of a drug application and determined it cannot be approved in its current form. It does not necessarily represent a permanent rejection of the drug.

Disc Medicine’s disclosure provided considerably more detail about the FDA’s reasoning than some subsequent attorney announcements.

According to the company’s SEC-filed announcement, the FDA acknowledged that Disc Medicine’s AURORA and BEACON studies provided sufficient evidence that bitopertin significantly lowers whole-blood metal-free protoporphyrin IX, or PPIX.

The agency also recognized what Disc Medicine described as strong mechanistic and biological plausibility supporting the use of the PPIX biomarker in protoporphyria.

The unresolved issue involved whether the biomarker results sufficiently predicted a clinical benefit.

Disc Medicine later explained in its annual report that the FDA concluded the trials did not demonstrate an association between the percentage change in PPIX and sunlight-exposure-based endpoints measured in the studies. The agency therefore found uncertainty over whether bitopertin’s effect on PPIX was reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit.

The FDA indicated that it needed results from Disc Medicine’s ongoing Phase 3 APOLLO trial before making another decision.

That distinction is important because the February CRL did not end development of bitopertin.

Instead, it delayed the regulatory process while making the Phase 3 trial substantially more important to the company’s effort to obtain approval.

IRON shares fell nearly 22% after FDA decision

The market reacted sharply to the February announcement.

Disc Medicine shares fell $15.70, or approximately 21.9%, on Feb. 13 to close at $55.95, according to market data cited consistently in multiple securities-firm notices. The shares also traded as low as $40 during the session.

The $40 level remains IRON’s reported 52-week low through the Sept. 25 market close.

That decline became a central issue in the subsequent shareholder investigations.

Pomerantz also pointed to an earlier decline on Jan. 15. The firm’s investigation notice says IRON fell $6.04, or 7.84%, to $71.04 that day following a report concerning FDA concerns about bitopertin’s regulatory review.

The later February CRL produced the substantially larger decline.

Those stock movements establish investor reaction to the regulatory developments, but they do not themselves establish that Disc Medicine violated securities laws.

Rosen says it is preparing a prospective class action

Rosen’s latest Sept. 26 announcement says the firm continues to investigate potential securities claims arising from allegations that Disc Medicine may have issued materially misleading information to investors.

The firm says it is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses and invites Disc Medicine shareholders to contact it about the prospective litigation.

Rosen has published numerous similar notices about Disc Medicine.

A Sept. 21 announcement, for example, again said the firm was investigating potential securities claims and preparing a class action. That notice identified the Feb. 13 FDA decision and the resulting approximately 22% stock decline as the basis for the inquiry.

A Sept. 24 notice similarly described the matter as a prospective class action.

That language differs from Rosen announcements concerning companies where litigation has actually been filed. In those cases, Rosen notices typically identify an existing lawsuit and a lead-plaintiff deadline.

The Disc Medicine notices reviewed for this report instead continue to use investigation and prospective-action language.

Accordingly, the matter should currently be described as a securities investigation and potential or prospective class action, rather than as an established securities class-action lawsuit.

Four other firms have announced investigations

Rosen is not alone in examining Disc Medicine’s disclosures.

Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation in March into whether Disc Medicine and certain officers or directors engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. Its notice cited both the Jan. 15 regulatory-related market decline and the Feb. 13 Complete Response Letter.

announced an investigation in March into whether Disc Medicine and certain officers or directors engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. Its notice cited both the Jan. 15 regulatory-related market decline and the Feb. 13 Complete Response Letter. Portnoy Law Firm announced March 27 that it had initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and might file a class action on behalf of investors. Portnoy specifically cited the $15.70, or 21.91%, Feb. 13 decline to $55.95 following disclosure of the CRL.

announced March 27 that it had initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and might file a class action on behalf of investors. Portnoy specifically cited the $15.70, or 21.91%, Feb. 13 decline to $55.95 following disclosure of the CRL. Schall Law Firm announced March 18 that it was investigating possible securities-law violations. Schall said its inquiry focuses on whether Disc Medicine issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information relevant to investors. The firm’s notice referenced the January regulatory developments and the corresponding decline in IRON shares.

announced March 18 that it was investigating possible securities-law violations. Schall said its inquiry focuses on whether Disc Medicine issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information relevant to investors. The firm’s notice referenced the January regulatory developments and the corresponding decline in IRON shares. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has also announced an investigation. Its April notice said the firm was examining whether Disc Medicine adequately communicated risks surrounding the bitopertin program before the FDA issued the February CRL.

These are allegations and investigative theories advanced by plaintiffs’ securities firms. They are not independent findings by a court, the SEC, or another regulator.

Disc Medicine subsequently met with the FDA

The story did not end with the February regulatory setback.

Disc Medicine subsequently requested a Type A meeting with the FDA to determine how it could address the issues identified in the Complete Response Letter.

On June 9, the company announced the meeting results.

Disc Medicine said it and the FDA aligned that the ongoing Phase 3 APOLLO study, if successful, could serve as the basis for the company’s response to the CRL and potentially support traditional approval of bitopertin.

The qualification “if successful” is significant.

The FDA has not approved bitopertin, and successful completion of APOLLO does not guarantee that approval will ultimately be granted.

However, the June meeting gave Disc Medicine a defined regulatory pathway to respond to the February decision.

The company said it expects APOLLO data during the fourth quarter of 2026, followed by submission of its response to the CRL. Disc Medicine has said an FDA decision could potentially follow by mid-2027.

Those dates are company expectations and remain subject to clinical results and regulatory review.

APOLLO trial becomes critical for bitopertin

As a result, APOLLO has become one of the most important near-term events for Disc Medicine.

The Phase 3 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating bitopertin in patients age 12 and older with EPP and X-linked protoporphyria.

The study includes sites in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

Its co-primary endpoints include average monthly total time spent in sunlight without pain during specified daytime hours and the percentage change from baseline in whole-blood metal-free PPIX after six months of treatment.

Disc Medicine reported that APOLLO completed enrollment in March with 183 patients, after enrollment exceeded the company’s initial plans because of patient and physician demand.

Topline results are expected during the fourth quarter.

Those results could materially change the regulatory outlook for bitopertin.

If APOLLO succeeds, Disc Medicine says the trial can form the basis of its CRL response and potentially support traditional approval.

If the trial fails to produce sufficient evidence, the company’s regulatory strategy could face additional uncertainty.

The outcome is unknown in advance.

What bitopertin is designed to treat

Bitopertin is an investigational oral inhibitor of glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1), designed to modulate heme biosynthesis.

Disc Medicine is developing the drug for erythropoietic porphyrias, including EPP and X-linked protoporphyria.

These rare disorders involve defects in the heme biosynthesis pathway that cause porphyrin accumulation and can result in extreme sensitivity to sunlight and certain forms of artificial light.

Bitopertin itself is not a newly discovered compound.

Disc Medicine says Roche previously evaluated it in a clinical program involving more than 4,000 people for other indications, providing an existing body of information on its activity as a GlyT1 inhibitor.

Disc Medicine subsequently developed the compound for erythropoietic porphyrias.

Before APOLLO, the company completed the Phase 2 BEACON and AURORA studies.

Disc Medicine reported that bitopertin significantly reduced PPIX in those studies and was associated with improvements in measures of sunlight exposure and quality of life. Those findings are company-reported clinical results and should not be confused with an FDA determination that the drug is effective.

Indeed, the gap between the biomarker findings and sufficient evidence of clinical benefit is at the heart of the FDA’s February decision.

Company launches expanded-access program

Disc Medicine has continued developing bitopertin while awaiting the APOLLO results.

In its July 30 second-quarter update, the company said it had launched an Expanded Access Program in the United States and certain other jurisdictions for eligible patients with EPP and X-linked protoporphyria.

The program allows certain eligible patients access to the investigational treatment before a regulatory decision.

An expanded-access program is not equivalent to FDA approval and does not predict whether the agency ultimately will approve the drug.

Disc Medicine also reported updated data from the HELIOS open-label extension study involving bitopertin, citing sustained PPIX reductions and improvements in measures of light tolerance.

Again, those are clinical findings reported by the company, not an FDA determination regarding approval.

Disc Medicine had nearly $718 million at the end of June

Disc Medicine’s financial position provides another important piece of context for investors.

The company reported $717.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, which management said should fund its planned operations into 2029.

Research and development expenses were $46.9 million for the second quarter, compared with $46.3 million during the corresponding 2025 quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $18.1 million from $15.1 million a year earlier.

The cash position is particularly relevant for a clinical-stage biotechnology company because Disc Medicine must continue financing clinical development and regulatory activities without the predictable operating profile of an established pharmaceutical company with multiple approved commercial products.

Disc Medicine has programs beyond bitopertin

Investors are also evaluating a broader development pipeline.

Disc Medicine is developing selcodebart, formerly DISC-0974, for anemia associated with myelofibrosis and other conditions.

Another experimental drug, DISC-3405, is being evaluated in polycythemia vera, sickle cell disease and other hematologic disorders.

On Sept. 9, Disc Medicine announced initial Phase 2 RESTORE-PV results involving DISC-3405 in patients with polycythemia vera.

The company’s SEC filing says the study enrolled 40 adults.

Among 13 Cohort A patients who had completed 26 weeks at the data cutoff, the mean number of phlebotomy events declined from 4.0 during the 26-week baseline period to 0.6 after treatment began. Disc Medicine also reported that 61.5% of those participants remained phlebotomy-free through 26 weeks.

Those results are preliminary company-reported clinical data and concern DISC-3405, not bitopertin.

They nevertheless illustrate why Disc Medicine’s valuation is not tied exclusively to the EPP program.

IRON closed at $65.24 Friday

Disc Medicine shares finished the latest trading week at $65.24 on Friday, Sept. 25, down $1.20, or 1.81%, for the session.

Shares traded between $64.59 and $66.89 during Friday’s session, with approximately 427,000 shares changing hands. Independent market-data sources report the same closing price and daily range.

IRON’s reported 52-week range through Sept. 25 was $40 to $99.50.

The $40 low occurred Feb. 13, the day Disc Medicine announced the FDA’s Complete Response Letter. The $99.50 high was reached Dec. 8, 2025.

The Sept. 25 close therefore leaves IRON approximately 34% below its 52-week high, while still roughly 63% above the February intraday low.

The stock has also weakened recently.

Market data show IRON declining approximately 20.8% over the latest one-month period and about 17.8% year to date through Sept. 25.

Those movements provide context but do not establish the merits of the securities investigations.

Clinical-stage biotechnology stocks can experience significant volatility around regulatory decisions, clinical trial results and expectations surrounding individual drug candidates.

Two separate questions now face IRON investors

The Disc Medicine story involves two issues that should remain analytically separate.

The first is the legal question.

Securities firms are examining whether Disc Medicine’s previous public statements adequately disclosed risks involving bitopertin and its regulatory review.

That question concerns what the company and its executives knew, what they disclosed, when they disclosed it, and whether any omission or statement was materially misleading under federal securities law.

The firms have raised allegations and opened investigations, but the notices reviewed for this report do not establish liability.

The second issue is clinical and regulatory.

Disc Medicine now has a pathway under which a successful APOLLO trial could support its response to the FDA’s Complete Response Letter and potentially lead to traditional approval.

That question will depend heavily on clinical evidence.

A successful APOLLO result would not retroactively determine whether Disc Medicine’s earlier disclosures complied with securities law.

Likewise, an unsuccessful clinical result would not itself prove securities fraud.

The two questions involve different evidence and different legal and scientific standards.

APOLLO results are the next major catalyst

For shareholders, the Phase 3 APOLLO readout expected during the fourth quarter is now among the company’s most significant upcoming events.

The results could determine whether Disc Medicine has the evidence needed to move bitopertin back toward FDA consideration.

At the same time, Rosen and other securities firms continue examining the events preceding the February regulatory setback.

Rosen’s Sept. 26 notice represents the latest development on the legal side, but it does not announce that a securities class-action complaint has been filed.

As of the information reviewed for this report, the accurate description is that Rosen is investigating potential securities claims and says it is preparing a prospective class action. Pomerantz, Portnoy, Schall and Levi & Korsinsky have separately announced investigations.

No court finding cited in those notices establishes that Disc Medicine or its executives violated securities laws.

For investors, that makes precision particularly important.

Disc Medicine suffered a major FDA setback in February. Its shares fell sharply. Multiple securities firms subsequently began investigations. But the company has since met with the FDA and says a successful Phase 3 APOLLO trial can provide the basis for its response to the Complete Response Letter.

The next major evidence is therefore likely to come not from an attorney advertisement but from the clinical trial itself.

Until those results arrive, Disc Medicine remains at the intersection of two uncertainties: the outcome of the shareholder investigations and the regulatory future of bitopertin.

Investor and legal notice: This report covers publicly announced securities-law investigations and corporate, regulatory and market developments. Allegations by law firms are allegations only and have not been established by a court. An investigation does not establish wrongdoing, and no admission of wrongdoing by Disc Medicine is described in the materials reviewed for this report. This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice.

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