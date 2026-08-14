Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP: Law Firm Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA – August 14, 2026 (STL.News) Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is a U.S. litigation law firm best known for representing investors, pension funds, and other plaintiffs in securities fraud class actions and complex corporate litigation.

The firm frequently appears in litigation involving publicly traded companies, including cases alleging misleading financial statements, undisclosed business risks, accounting problems, and other violations of federal securities laws.

For investors following securities class actions, however, it is important to distinguish among several different roles a law firm may play. Robbins Geller may investigate potential claims, issue an investor notice about an existing lawsuit, file a complaint on behalf of a client, represent a proposed lead plaintiff or ultimately receive court approval to serve as lead counsel.

Those roles are not interchangeable.

Robbins Geller has nevertheless established a substantial record in securities litigation. Independent settlement data published by Securities Class Action Services lists the firm as counsel in several of the largest securities class-action recoveries in U.S. history, including Enron, Household International, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, American Realty Capital Properties, UnitedHealth Group and Twitter.

What is Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP?

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, commonly referred to as Robbins Geller, is headquartered in San Diego and operates as a national plaintiffs’ litigation firm.

The firm’s present-day organization grew from law practices with decades of experience representing shareholders and institutional investors.

An important step in that history occurred in 2004, when Lerach Coughlin Stoia & Robbins acquired Geller Rudman, a firm then operating from offices in New York and Florida. The transaction expanded the securities litigation practice’s presence on the East Coast.

The organization subsequently evolved into what is now Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP.

Independent litigation-ranking publication Benchmark Litigation reports that Robbins Geller has approximately 200 attorneys across 10 offices nationwide and handles matters extending beyond securities litigation into areas including antitrust, consumer protection and shareholder litigation.

Locations:

Boca Raton, Florida — 225 NE Mizner Boulevard, Suite 720 Chicago, Illinois — 200 S. Wacker Drive, 31st Floor Manhattan, New York — 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 1832 Melville, New York — 58 South Service Road, Suite 200 Nashville, Tennessee — 200 31st Avenue North Philadelphia area — 261 Old York Road, Suite 507A, Jenkintown, Pennsylvania San Diego, California — 655 West Broadway, Suite 1900 San Francisco, California — One Montgomery Street, Suite 1800 Washington, D.C. — 905 16th Street NW, Suite 303 Wilmington, Delaware — 1521 Concord Pike, Suite 301

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP – Securities fraud is a major part of the firm’s practice

Securities litigation is one of the areas in which Robbins Geller is best known.

These cases commonly arise after a publicly traded company’s stock price declines following disclosure of information that investors contend should have been disclosed earlier.

A typical federal securities case may allege that a company or its executives made materially false or misleading statements, omitted important information, or otherwise violated provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The existence of a stock-price decline does not by itself establish securities fraud.

Plaintiffs generally must establish the legal elements applicable to their claims, and defendants have opportunities to challenge allegations through motions to dismiss, discovery, summary judgment, trial, and appeals.

Robbins Geller represents investors on the plaintiff side of these disputes.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and the Enron securities litigation

Perhaps the firm’s best-known securities case is the litigation arising from the collapse of Enron Corp.

Robbins Geller attorneys served as lead counsel representing investors, including the Regents of the University of California.

The litigation ultimately resulted in settlements exceeding $7.2 billion for investors, according to court filings and settlement rankings. The recovery remains the largest securities class-action recovery listed by Securities Class Action Services.

The case was extraordinarily complex.

According to materials describing the litigation, attorneys reviewed tens of millions of pages of documents and conducted hundreds of fact depositions while pursuing claims against financial institutions and other defendants associated with Enron.

The Enron result established Robbins Geller as one of the most prominent firms representing institutional investors in large securities cases.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP – Household International produced $1.575 billion recovery

Another significant Robbins Geller case involved Household International, later associated with HSBC Finance.

Unlike many securities class actions that settle before trial, the Household litigation proceeded through a jury trial.

A jury returned a securities fraud verdict for the investor class in 2009. Subsequent litigation and appellate proceedings continued for years before the case ultimately resulted in a $1.575 billion recovery.

The litigation involved allegations concerning Household’s lending practices, loan portfolio, and financial reporting.

Securities Class Action Services ranks the Household recovery among the largest securities class-action settlements in U.S. history.

The case is particularly notable because securities fraud class actions rarely reach a jury verdict.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP – Twitter litigation resulted in $809.5 million recovery

Robbins Geller also served as lead counsel in major securities litigation involving Twitter Inc., now known as X.

The case resulted in an $809.5 million settlement for investors.

Harvard Law School described the recovery in a 2026 program examining the litigation as the second-largest shareholder class-action settlement in the Ninth Circuit and one of the largest nationally. Robbins Geller partner Dan Drosman served as lead counsel in the litigation.

The size of the Twitter settlement placed the case among Robbins Geller’s most significant securities recoveries.

Other major securities recoveries

Independent securities settlement rankings identify Robbins Geller with numerous other substantial investor recoveries.

Among those listed are:

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International — $1.21 billion

American Realty Capital Properties — $1.025 billion

UnitedHealth Group — $925.5 million

HealthSouth — approximately $804.5 million

Wachovia securities litigation — $627 million

Cardinal Health — $600 million

Countrywide Financial — $500 million

These figures represent recoveries associated with particular litigation and should not be interpreted as guarantees of results in other cases.

Court-related materials also identify Robbins Geller as sole lead counsel in the Cardinal Health litigation, which resulted in a $600 million recovery, and as co-lead counsel in litigation involving Wachovia securities that resulted in a $627 million settlement.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP – The firm’s work extends beyond completed cases

Investors are also likely to encounter the Robbins Geller name much earlier in the litigation process.

The firm routinely publishes notices concerning potential securities claims and pending class actions.

Those notices may announce that Robbins Geller is investigating a company, that a securities lawsuit has been filed, or that investors have an upcoming deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

For example, in July 2026 Robbins Geller announced that it had filed a securities class action involving GPGI Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The case alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The firm also filed a July 2026 securities action involving PicS N.V. and its January 2026 initial public offering.

At the same time, Robbins Geller has issued notices concerning lawsuits it did not necessarily originate. This distinction is important when evaluating securities litigation announcements.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP – Investigation does not mean a lawsuit has been filed

One of the most important distinctions for investors is the difference between a law-firm investigation and a filed securities class action.

When Robbins Geller or another securities firm announces an investigation, that generally means attorneys are evaluating whether potential claims exist and may be seeking information from shareholders.

An investigation does not establish wrongdoing.

It also does not necessarily mean a lawsuit will ultimately be filed.

A filed class action is different. It involves an actual complaint submitted to a state or federal court that identifies plaintiffs, defendants, and legal claims.

Even then, allegations remain allegations until established through a judgment or otherwise resolved.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP – Issuing an investor notice does not mean the firm filed the case

Investors should also be cautious about assuming that the law firm issuing a press release filed the underlying lawsuit.

Multiple plaintiffs’ firms routinely distribute announcements concerning the same securities class action.

A firm may seek investors interested in becoming lead plaintiffs even when another law firm has filed the initial complaint.

Consequently, STL.News distinguishes between firms that:

announce an investigation;

issue notices concerning an existing case;

file the original complaint;

represent a lead-plaintiff applicant;

are appointed by a court as lead or co-lead counsel; or

ultimately obtain a settlement or judgment.

That distinction provides investors with a clearer understanding of a firm’s actual involvement in a particular proceeding.

What does lead counsel mean?

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 created a process governing leadership of many federal securities class actions.

After a securities class action is filed, investors typically receive notice of a deadline for seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

The court determines which applicant should serve as lead plaintiff under the applicable statutory standards. The lead plaintiff then selects counsel, subject to court approval.

Being mentioned in an investor notice therefore does not automatically make a law firm lead counsel.

Robbins Geller has, however, received court appointments as lead or co-lead counsel in major cases.

Court-related materials document the firm’s lead-counsel roles in litigation, including Enron and Cardinal Health.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP – Why Robbins Geller frequently appears in investor news

The firm’s prominence in securities litigation means investors may encounter Robbins Geller announcements following substantial stock declines, earnings surprises, regulatory disclosures, accounting issues or other developments involving publicly traded companies.

That does not mean every company identified in an investigation violated securities laws.

Nor does the announcement of an investigation establish that litigation will be successful.

Investor notices are also a way for plaintiffs’ firms to identify shareholders who may have suffered losses and could potentially serve as plaintiffs.

Readers should therefore examine the underlying court docket, complaint and company disclosures rather than relying exclusively on a law firm’s announcement.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP – Robbins Geller’s broader litigation practice

Although securities litigation is a major component of its public profile, Robbins Geller is not exclusively a securities law firm.

Benchmark Litigation identifies the firm as having substantial work in antitrust, consumer protection, and shareholder litigation.

The firm’s reported results include litigation involving corporations and industries extending well beyond Wall Street and publicly traded securities.

Still, securities class actions remain one of the principal areas in which investors are likely to encounter the Robbins Geller name.

What investors should know about Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP?

An investor who receives or encounters a Robbins Geller securities notice should first determine exactly what has occurred.

Has the firm merely opened an investigation?

Has somebody already filed a class-action complaint?

Did Robbins Geller file that complaint?

Is the firm seeking a shareholder to become lead plaintiff?

Or has a court already appointed Robbins Geller as lead counsel?

Those distinctions can substantially change the meaning of an announcement.

Investors should also recognize that securities class actions can take years to resolve. Complaints can be amended or dismissed, defendants can prevail, cases can settle, and settlement amounts can differ significantly from claimed investor losses.

Past results obtained by Robbins Geller or any other law firm do not guarantee a similar outcome in future litigation.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP – About this STL.News law firm profile

This profile is part of STL.News coverage of securities litigation and the law firms participating in investor class actions.

The profile is independent editorial content and is not sponsored by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP. The firm has not paid STL.News for inclusion or favorable coverage.

Information is compiled from court-related records, independent litigation and settlement sources, public announcements, and information published by the firm. Statements describing a firm’s own accomplishments are attributed accordingly when appropriate.

STL.News intends these profiles to help readers understand who is participating in securities litigation and, importantly, the specific role a law firm plays in an individual case.

Editorial Notice: This profile is provided for news and informational purposes only. STL.News does not endorse or recommend Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP or any other law firm mentioned in its coverage. Nothing in this article constitutes legal, investment, or financial advice. Past litigation results do not guarantee future outcomes.