Faruqi & Faruqi LLP: Law Firm Profile

NEW YORK – August 14, 2026 (STL.News) Faruqi & Faruqi LLP is a national plaintiffs’ law firm focused on securities litigation, shareholder disputes, antitrust matters, consumer class actions, and employment litigation, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.

The firm was founded in 1995 by siblings Nadeem Faruqi and Lubna Faruqi, beginning with a small New York office before expanding into a national litigation practice. Faruqi & Faruqi says its team now includes approximately 40 attorneys and additional professional staff.

For investors, Faruqi & Faruqi is particularly visible because the firm frequently issues notices concerning securities class actions involving publicly traded companies. Those notices can serve several different purposes: announcing an investigation, reminding investors about a pending lawsuit, identifying a lead-plaintiff deadline, or reporting that the firm has been appointed lead counsel.

Those distinctions are important.

An investor notice from Faruqi & Faruqi does not automatically mean the firm filed the original securities lawsuit. Likewise, an investigation does not establish wrongdoing, and a lead-plaintiff solicitation does not establish that the law firm has been appointed to lead a case.

Court records and settlement materials nevertheless show that Faruqi & Faruqi has served as lead counsel in securities litigation, including the Peloton Interactive case, and in 2026 received new sole lead-counsel appointments involving BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. and Alight Inc.

What is Faruqi & Faruqi LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP describes itself as a national complex civil litigation firm.

Its current practice areas include:

securities litigation;

shareholder derivative litigation;

merger and transactional litigation;

antitrust litigation;

consumer protection litigation; and

employment and wage-and-hour litigation.

The firm is headquartered in New York and currently lists additional offices in California, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

Faruqi & Faruqi’s origins are unusual among larger plaintiffs’ securities firms because the organization was founded by a brother-and-sister team. The firm’s own history identifies Nadeem Faruqi and Lubna M. Faruqi as the co-founders who established the practice in 1995.

The firm initially concentrated heavily on shareholder class-action litigation before broadening into other forms of complex civil litigation.

Faruqi & Faruqi offices across the United States

Faruqi & Faruqi currently lists four principal U.S. offices on its website.

New York headquarters

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP

685 Third Avenue

26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Telephone: 212-983-9330

Toll-free: 877-247-4292

New York is the firm’s headquarters and is home to many of the attorneys involved in its securities and shareholder litigation practices.

Los Angeles office

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP

1901 Avenue of the Stars

Suite 1060

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Telephone: 424-256-2884

Atlanta office

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP

3565 Piedmont Road NE

Building Four, Suite 380

Atlanta, GA 30305

Telephone: 404-847-0617

Philadelphia office

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP

1617 JFK Boulevard

Suite 1550

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Telephone: 215-277-5770

The Philadelphia location replaced an earlier suburban Pennsylvania office in Jenkintown when the firm moved into downtown Philadelphia.

Securities litigation is a central part of the firm’s practice

Faruqi & Faruqi has maintained a securities litigation practice since its early years.

These cases generally involve allegations that investors purchased securities at prices affected by materially false or misleading statements, omitted information, or other alleged violations of federal securities laws.

Securities class actions can arise following earnings disclosures, accounting problems, regulatory actions, product failures, merger developments, or other corporate events that result in substantial stock price declines.

A falling stock price alone, however, does not prove securities fraud.

Plaintiffs generally must establish the elements required under federal securities law, while corporate defendants and individual executives have the right to contest the allegations through motions to dismiss, discovery, trial and appeals.

Faruqi & Faruqi represents plaintiffs in these disputes.

Peloton settlement provides a documented lead-counsel example

One of the clearest examples of Faruqi & Faruqi’s role as actual lead counsel involved Peloton Interactive Inc.

The federal securities litigation, In re Peloton Interactive, Inc. Securities Litigation, was heard in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

The court appointed Faruqi & Faruqi as lead counsel representing the lead plaintiff and the settlement class. The case ultimately resulted in a $13.95 million settlement, which received final approval on July 9, 2024.

Independent reporting from Bloomberg Law also documented the court’s final approval of the approximately $14 million settlement and reported that the court approved roughly $3.9 million in attorneys’ fees.

That case is useful when evaluating Faruqi & Faruqi because it provides something considerably stronger than an investor solicitation: a court-approved lead-counsel role followed by a completed securities settlement.

Past settlements, however, do not guarantee a similar outcome in another case.

BlackRock TCP appointment came in June 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi received another significant securities litigation appointment on June 10, 2026.

U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. of the Central District of California appointed the firm sole lead counsel in In re BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Securities Litigation, docket number 2:26-cv-01102.

The litigation concerns allegations made on behalf of investors in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.

The appointment is particularly instructive because Faruqi & Faruqi had previously issued investor notices concerning the case while the lead-plaintiff process was underway. In April 2026, for example, the firm described itself as investigating potential claims while reminding investors about the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in an already-filed federal securities class action.

Several weeks later, the court appointed Faruqi & Faruqi sole lead counsel.

That sequence demonstrates how a firm’s role can change during litigation.

Alight appointment followed days earlier

Faruqi & Faruqi received a similar appointment involving Alight Inc.

On June 4, 2026, U.S. District Judge April M. Perry of the Northern District of Illinois appointed the firm sole lead counsel in McCarty v. Alight, Inc. et al., docket number 1:26-cv-02924.

Before receiving that appointment, Faruqi & Faruqi had issued notices reminding investors about the May 15, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in the already-filed case.

Again, that illustrates why investors should distinguish between a law firm’s early investor outreach and its eventual court-appointed role.

Other lead-counsel appointments

Faruqi & Faruqi’s court-appointed securities work is not limited to Peloton, BlackRock TCP Capital and Alight.

The firm’s recent litigation history identifies additional appointments including:

Caribou Biosciences — The firm says U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria appointed Faruqi & Faruqi sole lead counsel in March 2025.

Methode Electronics — U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis appointed the firm sole lead counsel in February 2025.

Maxeon Solar Technologies — U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen appointed Faruqi & Faruqi sole lead counsel in October 2024.

Future FinTech Group — A federal magistrate judge appointed Faruqi & Faruqi sole lead counsel in September 2024.

FutureFuel Corp. — U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp of the Eastern District of Missouri appointed the firm sole lead counsel in September 2024.

These appointments demonstrate that the firm’s securities practice extends beyond publishing shareholder alerts.

Shareholder and derivative litigation also form part of the practice

Faruqi & Faruqi also handles shareholder derivative cases.

Derivative litigation generally differs from a traditional securities fraud class action because shareholders pursue claims on behalf of a corporation rather than solely seeking compensation for losses in their own investments.

One recent example involved Mattel Inc.

In January 2025, Faruqi & Faruqi reported a $16.9 million settlement in shareholder derivative litigation involving Mattel and issues associated with the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper.

The firm’s shareholder practice also encompasses merger and transactional litigation, in which plaintiffs may challenge aspects of corporate acquisitions, mergers, or other transactions.

Faruqi & Faruqi handles more than securities cases

Although securities litigation generates much of the firm’s public visibility, Faruqi & Faruqi has expanded substantially beyond investor cases.

Its antitrust practice handles allegations involving anticompetitive conduct.

Its consumer protection practice represents consumers in disputes involving products, advertising, privacy and other issues.

Its employment practice handles wage-and-hour and employee-rights matters.

The firm has also pursued consumer class actions involving advertising claims. In July 2024, for example, a federal judge granted class certification in litigation challenging labeling on certain Folgers coffee products and appointed Faruqi & Faruqi as class counsel.

The broader practice means the Faruqi & Faruqi name can appear in litigation unrelated to public-company securities.

Nadeem and Lubna Faruqi founded the firm

Faruqi & Faruqi’s history centers on Nadeem Faruqi and Lubna M. Faruqi, who founded the practice together in 1995.

The firm’s own account says the operation began with one small New York office, one telephone and two desks. Since then, it has expanded into a national organization with approximately 40 attorneys and additional staff.

The firm’s professional roster today includes lawyers working across securities, shareholder, consumer, antitrust and employment matters.

Among attorneys appearing frequently in its securities-litigation announcements are James M. Wilson Jr. and Robert W. Killorin, both of whom have been identified in connection with recent lead-counsel matters.

Robert Killorin and James Wilson appear frequently in securities cases

Robert W. Killorin is associated with the firm’s Atlanta office and serves in its securities and institutional-investor practice. Faruqi & Faruqi identifies him as a co-chair of its Securities Litigation Practice Group.

James M. Wilson Jr., frequently identified in investor notices as James or Josh Wilson, is a New York-based partner whose name appears on many of the firm’s current securities alerts.

Both attorneys have been associated with multiple recent cases in which Faruqi & Faruqi received lead-counsel appointments.

Faruqi & Faruqi issues a large number of investor notices

Individual investors may be more likely to encounter Faruqi & Faruqi through an online press release than through a courtroom filing.

The firm regularly distributes notices involving publicly traded companies after securities lawsuits are filed or potential claims emerge.

Current notices in 2026 have involved companies including ARS Pharmaceuticals, Alarum Technologies and numerous other issuers.

These announcements frequently state that Faruqi & Faruqi is “investigating potential claims” while noting that a federal securities class action has already been filed.

That wording can be confusing if read quickly.

It does not necessarily mean Faruqi & Faruqi filed that lawsuit.

An investigation is not the same as a filed case

An investigation generally means a law firm is evaluating potential claims and determining whether investors may have legal rights arising from specific corporate disclosures or events.

A firm may request that shareholders contact its attorneys and provide information concerning their purchases and losses.

An investigation can eventually lead to a lawsuit.

It also may not.

Most importantly, announcing an investigation does not establish that the company or its executives violated securities laws.

An existing lawsuit can attract many law firms

Once a federal securities class action has been filed, multiple plaintiffs’ firms frequently publish announcements concerning the same case.

Why?

One reason is the lead-plaintiff process.

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, investors have an opportunity to ask the federal court to appoint them lead plaintiff. Law firms may seek to represent investors who want that role.

Faruqi & Faruqi itself has published educational material explaining why multiple firms can become involved in the same case.

Consequently, seeing five or 10 law-firm press releases involving the same public company does not necessarily mean five or 10 separate class actions exist.

Who actually filed the lawsuit?

This is one of the most important questions for investors researching securities litigation.

If an investor notice says:

“A securities class action has been filed against Company X”

that does not establish who filed it.

The investor should look for the actual federal complaint, the case number, the named plaintiff, and the counsel appearing on the pleading.

STL.News therefore distinguishes among firms that:

open an investigation;

announce an already-filed lawsuit;

file the original complaint;

file an additional or competing complaint;

represent a proposed lead plaintiff;

receive appointment as lead or co-lead counsel;

serve as class counsel; or

obtain a settlement or judgment.

Faruqi & Faruqi has participated in several of those roles depending on the case.

Lead plaintiff and lead counsel are different

The terms “lead plaintiff” and “lead counsel” should also not be confused.

The lead plaintiff is generally an investor or group of investors appointed by a federal court to represent the proposed class.

Lead counsel is the law firm or group of firms responsible for directing the litigation on behalf of that plaintiff and the class.

The lead plaintiff generally selects counsel, subject to court approval.

Thus, a law firm publishing investor alerts before a deadline is not necessarily lead counsel at that stage.

The 2026 BlackRock TCP Capital and Alight cases illustrate the process particularly well: Faruqi & Faruqi published notices while lead-plaintiff applications were still pending and subsequently received court appointments as sole lead counsel.

Why Faruqi & Faruqi frequently appears in securities news

Faruqi & Faruqi’s combination of investor outreach and active securities litigation makes it one of the firms investors frequently encounter after major stock-price declines.

The firm may appear when a company:

reports disappointing earnings;

announces accounting problems;

faces regulatory action;

discloses previously unknown business risks;

reports adverse clinical or product developments;

announces a merger or acquisition; or

experiences another event followed by significant shareholder losses.

But the presence of a Faruqi & Faruqi announcement should be treated as the beginning of an investor’s research rather than proof that misconduct occurred.

What investors should check

When researching a Faruqi & Faruqi announcement, investors should determine:

Has an actual lawsuit been filed?

What is the federal case number?

Who filed the original complaint?

Who is the named plaintiff?

What is the alleged class period?

Has a judge ruled on the allegations?

What is the lead-plaintiff deadline?

Has Faruqi & Faruqi been appointed lead counsel?

Is any announced settlement proposed, preliminary or final?

Those questions provide considerably more information than the headline of an investor alert.

Past results do not predict future outcomes

Faruqi & Faruqi’s own website expressly warns that previous case results should not be interpreted as guarantees of future outcomes.

That caution is particularly important in securities litigation.

Some cases settle.

Others are dismissed.

Some survive motions to dismiss but eventually resolve for significantly less than originally claimed.

Others can continue for many years.

Even when plaintiffs recover money, settlement funds must typically go through court approval and claims administration before eligible investors receive distributions.

About this STL.News law firm profile

This Faruqi & Faruqi LLP profile is part of STL.News’ independent reference coverage of law firms involved in securities class actions, shareholder investigations and investor litigation.

This article is independent editorial content and is not sponsored by Faruqi & Faruqi LLP.

The firm has not paid STL.News for inclusion, favorable coverage or placement in this profile.

Information was compiled from Faruqi & Faruqi’s official website, court and settlement materials, independent reporting and publicly available litigation records.

Statements concerning the firm’s size, history, staffing and certain litigation results are identified as information supplied by Faruqi & Faruqi where appropriate.

The purpose of STL.News law-firm profiles are intended to provide readers with background on firms that appear repeatedly in securities litigation and to clarify their specific roles in individual cases.

Editorial Notice: STL.News does not endorse or recommend Faruqi & Faruqi LLP or any other law firm appearing in its securities coverage. This profile is provided for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. Allegations in pending lawsuits remain unproven unless established in court, and historical litigation results do not guarantee future outcomes.