CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported its June and second-quarter 2020 market statistics, showing it reached average daily volume (ADV) of 17.6 million contracts during the quarter and 17.1 million contracts during the month of June. Open interest at the end of June was 101 million contracts.

Market statistics are available online in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.