City of St. Louis Begins Accepting Applications for Temporary Outdoor Seating

Effectively immediately St Louis restaurants and bars looking to expand or introduce outdoor dining and seating can apply

St Louis, MO (STL.News) Effective immediately, the City of St. Louis is accepting applications for a new permit that, upon approval, allows for the expansion of temporary outdoor dining and seating.

“We see this as an opportunity to help our restaurants be able to serve more customers while still being able to practice good social distancing,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

The City, through its Office of Special Events, has worked swiftly to create a streamlined process for restaurants and bars looking to expand or introduce outdoor dining and seating on a temporary basis. Establishments will still be required to take prudent safety precautions to reduce the exposure to, and slow the spread of, COVID-19 among staff and guests.

The City encourages owners to explore three types of potential seating expansions, including the use of private property, the use of adjacent sidewalks, and the use of public streets.

There will be NO FEES associated with the 2020 Temporary Outdoor Seating Expansion permit. It will also be the City’s goal to process and issue permits in one week’s time or less.

Restaurants and bars will first need to submit an application for review. Applications can be found on the City’s website here:

https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/public-service/special-events/documents/temporary-outdoor-seating-expansion.cfm

Completed applications, along with all the required supporting documentation, should be emailed to howsert@stlouis-mo.gov. The application needs to be completed by the restaurant owner applying for the use of public OR private property to accommodate outdoor seating.

The City of St. Louis Office of Special Events stands ready to help answer any questions. Please call (314) 589-6640 or email howsert@stlouis-mo.gov for assistance.