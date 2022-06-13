Christopher Evans Charged With Transporting a Minor for Sex

Florida Man, Christopher S. Evans Charged With Transporting a Minor for Sex

(STL.News) United States Attorney Bob Murray announced that CHRISTOPHER S. EVANS, age 25 of Fort Pierce, Florida, was charged with transporting a minor in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in sexual activity. Evans appeared for an arraignment hearing on May 31, 2022, before United States Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial has been set for July 7, 2022, before Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl.

If convicted, Evans faces ten years to life imprisonment; five years to life of supervised release; up to a $250,000 fine, and a $5,000 assessment according to the Justice of Victims of Trafficking Act. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Roosevelt Utah Police Department, Cheyenne Police Department, and the Uinta County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie I. Sprecher is prosecuting the case.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today