Chicago: Jarron Price Sentenced For Firearm Offense

Chicago Man, Jarron Price Sentenced to 46 Months in Prison For Firearm Offense

(STL.News) Jarron Price, 29 years old, of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced by United States District Court Senior Judge James T. Moody on his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Price was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, on May 7, 2020, law enforcement stopped a vehicle for driving recklessly and erratically through the streets of Hammond, Indiana. Price, who was a passenger in the vehicle possessed a loaded semi-automatic pistol. Price’s criminal history revealed he had previous felony convictions in Illinois for aggravated battery and armed violence, and as such, was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives/Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Hammond Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Caitlin M. Padula.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

