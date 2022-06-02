Chance R. Young Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm

Canton Man, Chance R. Young Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Marijuana

(STL.News) First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that Chance R. Young, 26, of Canton, Ohio, was sentenced on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to ten years in prison by U.S. District Judge Patricia A. Gaughan after Young pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, on December 4, 2020, Young was arrested by law enforcement officers with the FBI and FBI Safe Streets Task Force on multiple outstanding warrants for kidnapping, aggravated robbery and felonious assault issued by the Canton Municipal Court.

Following the arrest, authorities executed a search warrant at the known residence of Young. During the search, authorities obtained a handgun with a loaded magazine and an attached weapon light, a rifle with a loaded magazine, several bags of marijuana and quantities of fentanyl.

This case was investigated by the FBI, Canton Police Department and FBI Safe Streets Task Force. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Damoun Delaviz.

