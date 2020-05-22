CBP Officers Intercept Narcotics Worth Over $500K At The World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, TX (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers intercepted narcotics with an estimated street value of more than $500,000 in one enforcement action at the World Trade Bridge.

“The nation’s drug epidemic and its impact on national security is continuously evolving, yet the vigilance of our officers remains heightened against criminal organizations attempting to smuggle contraband into the United States,” said Port Director Gregory Alvarez, Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Wednesday, May 20, at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2012 International tractor hauling a shipment of electrical machines for a secondary examination. The tractor was driven by a 23-year-old male Mexican citizen making entry from Mexico. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 67.15 pounds of alleged cocaine concealed within the shipment.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $517,820.

CBP seized the narcotics and tractor. The driver was arrested and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.