Candicci’s Restaurant – Thanksgiving Day Buffet

Candicci's Restaurant has released their Thanksgiving Day Buffet for 2021

November 6, 2021 Marty Smith Press Release
Candicci's Restaurant, St Louis, Reports Update on COVID-19 Support Campaign

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, Ballwin, Missouri has released their Thanksgiving Day Buffet for 2021.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has announced its Thanksgiving Day Buffet menu for 2021.  After the pandemic lockdown of 2020, Candicci’s is excited to see the families become part of their family holiday traditions for more than 40 years.

Candicci’s Restaurant Thanksgiving Day Buffet Menu for 2021 is as follows:

  • Roasted Turkey with Giblet Gravy
  • Ham with Pineapple Chipotle Glaze
  • Darryl’s Fried Chicken
  • Herb Stuffing
  • Garlic Mashed Potatoes
  • Twice-Baked Mac N Cheese
  • Sweet Potato Mash
  • Green Bean Casserole
  • Honey Glazed Carrots
  • Spiced Cranberry Relish
  • Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie & Fruit Pies
  • Coffee, Soda, or Iced Tea
  • Candicci’s Favorites – Italian Salad – Homemade Bread – Toasted Ravioli with Marinara

Cost:

  • Adults – $26.99
  • Kids – $9.99 10 and under (4 and under eat FREE)

Please make your reservations today because they are expecting a significant response.

Contact:

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar
100 Holloway Rd
Ballwin, Missouri 63011
Phone: +1 636-220-8989

The announcement was also published in St. Louis Restaurant Review.

About Marty Smith 10953 Articles
Marty Smith is the Editor in Chief and a founder of STL.News, DirectSourceNews.org, and St. Louis Restaurant Review. As Editor in Chief, Smith is responsible for the content posted on the network with the help of the publishing team, which is located around the globe. Additionally, Smith is responsible for building a network of aggregator sites to manage the content involving thousands of sources.

Related Articles