Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, Ballwin, Missouri has released their Thanksgiving Day Buffet for 2021.
BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has announced its Thanksgiving Day Buffet menu for 2021. After the pandemic lockdown of 2020, Candicci’s is excited to see the families become part of their family holiday traditions for more than 40 years.
Candicci’s Restaurant Thanksgiving Day Buffet Menu for 2021 is as follows:
- Roasted Turkey with Giblet Gravy
- Ham with Pineapple Chipotle Glaze
- Darryl’s Fried Chicken
- Herb Stuffing
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes
- Twice-Baked Mac N Cheese
- Sweet Potato Mash
- Green Bean Casserole
- Honey Glazed Carrots
- Spiced Cranberry Relish
- Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie & Fruit Pies
- Coffee, Soda, or Iced Tea
- Candicci’s Favorites – Italian Salad – Homemade Bread – Toasted Ravioli with Marinara
Cost:
- Adults – $26.99
- Kids – $9.99 10 and under (4 and under eat FREE)
Please make your reservations today because they are expecting a significant response.
Contact:
Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar
100 Holloway Rd
Ballwin, Missouri 63011
Phone: +1 636-220-8989
The announcement was also published in St. Louis Restaurant Review.