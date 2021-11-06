Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, Ballwin, Missouri has released their Thanksgiving Day Buffet for 2021.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has announced its Thanksgiving Day Buffet menu for 2021. After the pandemic lockdown of 2020, Candicci’s is excited to see the families become part of their family holiday traditions for more than 40 years.

Candicci’s Restaurant Thanksgiving Day Buffet Menu for 2021 is as follows:

Roasted Turkey with Giblet Gravy

Ham with Pineapple Chipotle Glaze

Darryl’s Fried Chicken

Herb Stuffing

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Twice-Baked Mac N Cheese

Sweet Potato Mash

Green Bean Casserole

Honey Glazed Carrots

Spiced Cranberry Relish

Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie & Fruit Pies

Coffee, Soda, or Iced Tea

Candicci’s Favorites – Italian Salad – Homemade Bread – Toasted Ravioli with Marinara

Cost:

Adults – $26.99

Kids – $9.99 10 and under (4 and under eat FREE)

Please make your reservations today because they are expecting a significant response.

Contact:

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar

100 Holloway Rd

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Phone: +1 636-220-8989

The announcement was also published in St. Louis Restaurant Review.