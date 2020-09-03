Candicci’s Restaurant, Ballwin, MO, is waiving delivery fees for September

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, located in Ballwin, Missouri, has announced that they will be waiving delivery fees for September to help enhance Bob’s Birthday Bash.

The founder of Candicci’s birthday is celebrated each year with a Birthday Bash that offers free appetizers, happy hour all night long, and live music. However, many customers are still not comfortable visiting social places, even though social distancing is strictly enforced. To offer benefits to those who stay home, free delivery for deliveries for September.

Candicci’s offers an easy to use online ordering system that is owned by the restaurant. They encourage customers to use their online ordering system rather than third-party provides to help them save money during this incredibly difficult time for restaurants.

Candicci’s is among the most historic Italian restaurants in the St. Louis region approaching 40 years of business. It serves some of the largest and most respected companies in catering, delivery, and fine dining.

Visit Candicci’s website for the latest news, events, and offerings.