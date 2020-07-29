Cabarrus County mail carrier Erik Jonson says $200000 prize is ‘great gift’ for wedding anniversary

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Erik Jonson of Concord tried his luck on a Carolina Panthers scratch-off ticket and found himself the lucky winner of a $200,000 top prize.

Jonson, a mail carrier for 22 years, stopped at the Carolina Fast Mart on U.S. 601 in Concord on Sunday and bought a single $5 Carolina Panthers tickets along with a few other scratch-offs.

Once back at home, he scratched off his ticket. “I went outside on the patio and I scratched it off,” recalled Jonson. “I was like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ It was just a blessing.”

Jonson claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

“It’s gonna be a good anniversary for me and my wife,” said Jonson. “It’ll be our 14th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. This is a great gift for us.”

With the prize money, Jonson plans to “get some trust funds together” for each of the couple’s four children and use the rest to pay bills.

Carolina Panthers launched this month with four top prizes of $200,000. Two top prizes remain to be won.

