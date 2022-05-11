Brian James Sentenced for Abusive Sexual Contact

Leupp Man, Brian James Tsinnijinnie Sentenced to 15 Years for Abusive Sexual Contact of a Child
(STL.News) Brian James Tsinnijinnie, 26, of Leupp, Arizona, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan to 180 months in prison. Tsinnijinnie previously pleaded guilty to Abusive Sexual Contact of a Child.
In 2019, Tsinnijinnie sexually abused the minor victim while on the Navajo Nation. Tsinnijinnie is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation. After he finishes serving his term in federal prison, he will be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life.
The FBI and the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Crowley, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today