Brandt Says DOGE Bear Market Is Over, Kiyosaki Advises Buying BTC 'Before Fed Pivot,' Bitcoin.com Backed Ramírez Challenges for WBA Boxing World Title — Week in Review – The Weekly Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

In this week’s hottest stories from Bitcoin.com News, veteran trader Peter Brandt says the bear market that began for dogecoin back in May is over, Bitcoin.com-backed boxer Gilberto ‘Zurdo de Oro’ (Golden Southpaw) Ramírez steps up for a shot at the World Boxing Association light heavyweight title, the United States Federal Reserve’s key inflation gauge increases in September, and Robert Kiyosaki warns of real estate markets crashing and advises buying bitcoin before the ‘Fed pivot.’ All this and more, just below.

Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Says Dogecoin Bear Market Has Ended

Veteran trader Peter Brandt says the dogecoin bear market that began in May last year has ended. His comment came after the price of dogecoin soared following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform Twitter.

Read More

Fed’s Key Inflation Gauge Jumps 0.5% in September, America’s Rising Costs to ‘Punish’ Democrats

The U.S. central bank’s key inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, increased by 0.5% in September, according to data released by the U.S. Commerce Department on Oct. 28. Meanwhile, markets expect with near-certainty that the Federal Reserve will codify its fourth consecutive rate hike by 75 basis points (bps) next month. While investors await the next bank rate increase, midterm elections start on Nov. 8 and reports say inflation is weighing heavily on the minds of most Americans.

Read More

Undefeated (44-0) Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramírez Challenges for WBA Light Heavyweight World Title vs? Dmitry Bivol With Bitcoin?com Backing

Gilberto ‘Zurdo de Oro’ (Golden Southpaw) Ramírez, with Bitcoin.com in his corner, has a shot at the World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight title as he faces Dmitry Bivol, also undefeated. In what is being hailed as the biggest fight of the year, Ramirez vs Bivol is the main event of a DAZN card that will be aired live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 5.

Read More

Robert Kiyosaki Warns Stocks, Bonds, Real Estate Will Crash as Fed Continues Rate Hikes — Advises Buy Bitcoin Before Fed Pivot

The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has warned that stock, bond, and real estate markets will crash as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates. Noting that the Fed will pivot, he advises investors to buy bitcoin.

Read More

Tags in this story

Bear Market, Biden, boxing, Buy Bitcoin, Doge, dogecoin, Federal Reserve, Gilberto Ramírez, inflation, market crash, Peter Brandt, real estate market, robert kiyosaki, WBA, World Boxing Association

What are your thoughts on this week’s stories? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bitcoin.com

Since 2015, Bitcoin.com has been a global leader in introducing newcomers to crypto. Featuring accessible educational materials, timely and objective news, and intuitive self-custodial products, we make it easy for anyone to buy, spend, trade, invest, earn, and stay up-to-date on cryptocurrency and the future of finance.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

More Popular NewsIn Case You Missed It