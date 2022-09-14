Bradley Clayton Sentenced for Possessing a Firearm

Little Rock Man, Bradley Clayton Walker Who Fled After Shooting Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Possessing a Firearm as a Felon

(STL.News) A Little Rock man has been sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Bradley Clayton Walker, 39, to the 25-year term of imprisonment today. Judge Miller also sentenced Walker to five years of supervised release.

In January 2021, Walker shot a man in Bryant in the chest and fled the scene in a white Chevrolet pickup truck. Law enforcement identified the vehicle as belonging to Walker, and officers waited near Walker’s home. At the time of the shooting, Walker lived in Conway. Walker saw the officers and fled. Driving over 80 miles per hour through residential neighborhoods in Conway, Walker continued into Perry County, where he was ultimately stopped and taken into custody.

In the vehicle, officers located an empty 9mm magazine under the driver’s seat and a Glock Model 26 9mm handgun, which Walker had used in the earlier shooting, loaded with 23 rounds in an extended magazine. The search also revealed over 50 grams of methamphetamine as well as a bag containing fentanyl.

Walker’s sentence was based on the offense as well as his criminal history, which classifies him as an armed career criminal and increased his sentencing range. Walker has a prior federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as prior convictions for possession of cocaine, aggravated battery, and robbery, among numerus other offenses. In 2016, in Kansas, Walker shot a victim in the face, causing near-fatal injuries, during a robbery of some electronic devices.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Bryant Police Department, and Conway Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jordan Crews.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today