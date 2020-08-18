Boston Police Sought Suspect Involved in Robbery in Chinatown

Boston, MA (STL.News) Boston Police are seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to identify the above pictured individual in relation to an unarmed robbery in the area of 64 Kneeland Street in Chinatown.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the original incident are as follows: At about 2:44 PM on Thursday, May 21, 2020, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) were flagged down by a witness who stated a jewelry store had just been robbed. The witness provided a description of a suspect before leaving in their motor vehicle. Officers proceeded on Washington Street and then made a right-hand turn onto Essex Street where they observed two males exiting Oxford Street. Officers observed one of the males remove a sweatshirt, dropping a dark colored object onto the ground in the process. Officers approached the males and immediately observed a large item protruding from one of the males’ right pant pockets. The male was frisked and officers observed a large bundle of US Currency sticking out of the pocket. While speaking with one of the males who was carrying the money, the second male suddenly began running away from officers, eventually disappearing into a building on Boylston Street.

Additional officers responded to the robbery scene at 64 Kneeland Street where they spoke with the victim who stated the store had been robbed by two black males wearing masks. The victim stated one of the males distracted her while the second male jumped over the glass counter and stole the money directly from the drawer. The victim stated she attempted to stop one of the suspects who pushed her to the ground before fleeing. The victim stated the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of US Currency.

The remaining suspect was identified and taken into custody, while the second male had made good on his escape.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old male who was charged with Unarmed Robbery.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call District A-1 (Downtown) detectives at 617-343-4248.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling CrimeStoppers at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of those wishing to remain anonymous.

