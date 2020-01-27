Border Patrol Arrests Two Dangerous Felons

Marcelino Cruz-Corona and Jorge Ruiz-Gonzalez Arrested

TUCSON, AZ (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona arrested a previously deported sex offender and a convicted felon in separate incidents earlier this week.

On January 19, Tucson Sector agents patrolling near Sasabe apprehended 41-year-old Marcelino Cruz-Corona after he illegally entered the United States around 9:30 p.m.

Records checks revealed Cruz-Corona, a citizen of Mexico, was convicted of criminal sexual conduct with minor by Greenville County, South Carolina, in 2009. He was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

At approximately 2 a.m. January 21,agents patrolling near Cowlic apprehended a second individual with a significant criminal history. Jorge Ruiz-Gonzalez, a 50-year-old Mexican national, who was convicted of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute cocaine by Harris County, Texas, in 1996. He was fined $10,000 and sentenced to 46 months’ imprisonment with 50 months of probation.

Cruz-Corona and Ruiz-Gonzalez are facing federal prosecution for immigration violations.

In fiscal year 2019, Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 195 illegal aliens with significant criminal histories. The Border Patrol is often the first line of defense against previously deported criminals attempting to reenter the United States.