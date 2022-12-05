Bitcoin holds above $17,000, and FTX contagion spurs more crypto layoffs – CNBC

ShareShare Article via FacebookShare Article via TwitterShare Article via LinkedInShare Article via EmailCNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what’s ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today’s show, FTX customer Evan Singh Luther says he has $2 million dollars stuck on the crypto exchange and reacts to Sam Bankman-Fried’s first public statements on video since its collapse.