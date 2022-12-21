Beyond Belief: Getting Rid of Beliefs that Limit Your Life

(STL.News) Not all limiting beliefs are bad. There’s a reason we learn early in life that we can’t fly, however much we have dreamed it, or that stoves are hot. Limits can actually be powerful, reminding us that we won’t live forever so we need to do what’s important now. They can help us understand that making choices inevitably closes off other pathways. However, many other limits are self-imposed by beliefs that simply aren’t objectively true. If you’ve ever said things to yourself that sounds like “I could never do that” or “I’m just not good enough,” you’ve probably been caught up in them as well. While it’s true that not everything is possible for everybody, it’s important to develop the skill of learning when something is objectively impossible and when you are stopping yourself from attempting the extraordinary.

Look for Practical Solutions

The most straightforward way to start breaking out of this pattern is to pay attention to times when your thoughts turn to things you think you can’t do or that can’t happen and consider how they can. Maybe you’d like for your children to go to college, but you don’t know how you could ever afford to help them pay for it. With some research, you’d find that a practical solution to this is parent loans for college. A low-rate Private Parent Loan gives you the opportunity to help them with the costs of tuition and other expenses even if you haven’t saved up a lot of money yourself. A practical solution is not always immediately available, but looking for one as your first step can often be surprising in a good way.

Identify the Obstacle

In the case of sending your kids to college, the obstacle of money is easily identified. However, many sentences that start out “I could never” don’t really have a concrete reason behind them. Sometimes this is because there really isn’t one. Other times, identifying the reason is the first step toward finding the solution. Sometimes there is a reason, but it’s so silly or unlikely that naming it can help dissipate your fear around it.

Learn More for Inspiration

Obstacles are real, and they can be truly daunting. However, it can help to listen to podcasts or read or watch accounts of those who overcame similar or bigger obstacles, especially in the particular area that interests you. Whether it is career advancement tips or ways to heal your inner child, there is likely content out there to help. It can be easy to convince yourself that no one else has ever faced the same setbacks that you have, but when you dig into other people’s stories, it’s surprising how much they often have to overcome in order to achieve their goals.

Work on Self Talk

Your first step in dealing with limiting beliefs should be to try to address them in a practical way, but over the long term, you also need to work on the self-talk that puts you in that position in the first place. Notice how you usually frame your doubts, whether it’s with sentences that begin with “I could never” or simply with a vague sense of misgiving. Work on responding to those reactions with more positive affirmations: “That sounds tough, but I bet if I work hard, I could do well.” With something like this, you still acknowledge your concerns, but you also remind yourself that you can push past them.

Start Small

While you can absolutely go from “I could never hike five miles” to “I could hike the entire 2190 miles of the Appalachian Trail,” it can help if you start smaller. Maybe you think of yourself as the kind of person who could never start a conversation with a stranger or eat alone in a restaurant. These are low-stakes actions that can feel terrifying but are relatively easy to accomplish once you set aside your limiting beliefs. From demonstrating to yourself in small ways that you’re not always the most reliable narrator of what is possible, you can work your way up to bigger beliefs.