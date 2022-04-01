Beckley: Kaine William Sentenced for Federal Gun Crime

Beckley Man, Kaine William Durham Sentenced for Federal Gun Crime

BECKLEY, W.V (STL.News) A Beckley man was sentenced today to one year and nine months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Kaine William Durham, 25, possessed a Ruger P90 .45-caliber handgun recovered from inside his vehicle by law enforcement during a November 2020 traffic stop. Durham had been previously convicted in Raleigh County Circuit Court of felony wanton endangerment in 2017.

Durham pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in November 2021.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the excellent investigative work of the Beckley Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew D. Isabell and former Assistant United States Attorney Patrick J. Jeffrey prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today