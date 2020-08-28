Baltimore County Police Charged Jaekwan Jacob Stephens in Shooting Death of Charles Green

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Detectives have charged a suspect in the shooting death of Charles Green on Garden Ridge Road last week.

The investigation determined that the suspect engaged in a verbal altercation with Green inside an apartment where a number of people had gathered and agreed to step outside to finish the dispute. As the two stepped outside the suspect shot and killed Green.

The suspect is identified as Jaekwan Jacob Stephens (24) of the 1300 block of South Carey Street, 21230. He is charged with first degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime. He is held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on no bail status pending a bail review hearing.

