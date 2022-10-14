Austrian national bank revises up 2022 inflation forecast to 8.5%



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Austrian National Bank Oesterreichische National Bank (OeNB) headquarters is pictured in Vienna, Austria March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo



BERLIN (Reuters) – Austria’s OeNB national bank revised up its inflation forecasts for 2022 through 2024 on Friday, citing higher energy prices and labour costs.

For 2022, the bank now sees the consumer price index, harmonised to make it comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), at 8.5%.

Inflation is expected to be at 6.4% in 2023 and 3.7% in 2024, the bank said its latest forecast.