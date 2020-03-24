Attorney General Hunter Issues Consumer Alert on At-Home Coronavirus Testing

(STL.News) – Attorney General Mike Hunter today issued a consumer alert after receiving reports of individuals attempting to sell at-home tests for the Coronavirus.

Attorney General Hunter said Oklahomans need to be on high alert for scam artists trying to sell or administer home-testing kits for COVID-19.

“There are currently no credible test kits on the market for the Coronavirus that someone can administer in their home,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Additionally, no health care provider, or other individual credentialed to administer tests for the virus, will call and offer to test people at random. Oklahomans need to be on notice that this fraud is happening in our state, and it will likely become even more prevalent in the coming days. Never purchase these tests, and report the individuals trying to sell them to my office or a local law enforcement authority.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit has received over 130 complaints in relation to the Coronavirus since the national emergency was declared on March 13.

Testing for the Coronavirus in Oklahoma is only conducted in a verified laboratory. After a test is completed, the results are sent only to the ordering physician. Neither the results of a test, nor the status of pending tests will be given over the phone.

If Oklahomans believe they may have contracted COVID-19, they should stay home and follow these steps provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health:

– Call your doctor: Before seeking care, call your healthcare provider and tell them that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19;

– Seek medical attention: Seek prompt medical attention if your illness is worsening (e.g., difficulty breathing);

– Wear a face mask when sick: Put on a face mask before you enter the facility if available. These steps will help the healthcare provider’s office to keep other people in the office or waiting room from getting infected or exposed; and

– Alert health department: Ask your healthcare provider to call the local or state health department. Persons who are placed under active monitoring or facilitated self-monitoring should follow instructions provided by their local health department or occupational health professionals, as appropriate.

