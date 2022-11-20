Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter Issues Statement on Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster’s Decision to not Appeal

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, November 21, 2022

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter for the Antitrust Division issued the following statement regarding Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster’s Decision to not appeal.

“The district court’s decision is a victory for authors, the marketplace of ideas, consumers, and competitive markets. It reinforces the important principle that antitrust laws apply to transactions that harm content creators and workers. The Department is pleased that Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster have opted not to appeal.”

Updated November 21, 2022