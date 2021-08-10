Arizona: 2021 Legislative Session Recap

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Legislature worked together this year to enact legislation and secure a budget built for all Arizonans. As a result of the most successful legislative session in recent memory, every Arizona taxpayer will experience a tax cut, businesses will have more opportunities to expand, the Arizona National Guard is providing support at the border, community colleges can offer four-year degrees, and more.
“In a time of trial, loss, worry and disruption, we kept our bearings and never lost heart,” the Governor said.
