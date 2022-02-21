Amant’s Floor Care – One of the Best Carpet Cleaners – St. Louis

Amant’s Floor Care is recognized as one of the Best Carpet Cleaners in St. Louis – 2022

WILDWOOD, MO (STL.News) Amant’s Floor Care (AFC) has been recognized by Expertise.com. They analyzed 86 carpet cleaning companies in the St. Louis region and rated the top service providers. They concluded that 16 are among the best, and AFC has once again been included in their list of “Best Carpet Cleaners in St. Louis – 2022.”

About AFC

AFC was founded in 1969 by Stephen Amant, offering carpet cleaning services to the region. Today, Kevin Amant (son of Stephen) owns and manages the company and has expanded the services also to include:

Carpet Cleaning

Marble Floor Cleaning

Stone Floor Cleaning

Wood Floor Cleaning

Vinyl Floor Cleaning

Tile and Grout Cleaning

Their online reviews are high because they guarantee customer satisfaction. In addition, the majority of their work comes from existing customers and referrals, which is additional evidence of their constant integrity in their industry. AFC offers hassle-free estimates and does business on a transparent basis. No surprises and no dissatisfaction are their top priorities.

AFC contact information:

17005 Manchester Rd

Wildwood, Missouri 63040

Phone: +1 636-458-2500

Email: info@AmantsFloorCare.com

Website: CLICK