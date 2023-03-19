Amant’s Floor Care – Best Carpet Cleaners in St. Louis

Once again, Amant’s Floor Care was recognized by Expertise.com as one of the Best Carpet Cleaners in St. Louis, Missouri, for 2023.

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Amant’s Floor Care (AFC) has been recognized as one of the Best Carpet Cleaners in St. Louis.

Amant’s was also voted for this prestigious award for 2021 and 2022.

Amant’s serves customers of The Garvin Group.

Recently, Amant’s acquired the customer list of The Garvin Group due to the owner retiring, but they wanted their customers to be serviced by Amant’s to maintain high customer satisfaction.

Amant’s to celebrate 54 years of business.

Additionally, on April 1, 2023, AFC will be celebrating its 54th anniversary of business. The company was founded by Steven Amant and provided carpet cleaning services. Today, the company is owned by the founders’ son, Kevin Amant, who is actively involved in managing the business and giving custom estimates.

Today, they offer a complete range of floor cleaning services for residential and commercial customers that are backed by high online customer reviews.

Address and phone:

17005 Manchester Rd

Grover, Missouri 63040

Phone: +1 636-458-2500