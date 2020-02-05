Alberto Guillen-Gordillo and Samuel Velasco-Tovar Mexican citizens admit roles in transporting aliens from Canada into Montana

(STL.News) – Two Mexico citizens who were arrested in Glacier County by Border Patrol agents investigating suspected alien smuggling from Canada pleaded guilty on Tuesday to illegally transporting aliens, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Alberto Guillen-Gordillo, 23, and Samuel Velasco-Tovar, 28, each pleaded guilty to transportation of illegal aliens. Each defendant faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided and set sentencing for May 5. Guillen-Gordillo and Velasco-Tovar remain detained.

The prosecution said in court records that on Nov. 17 at about 11:15 p.m., Border Patrol agents conducted traffic stops of two vehicles south of the United States-Canada border in Glacier County. In the first vehicle, which was a Chevrolet Suburban, the agent found the driver and nine passengers. All of the passengers admitted to being in the United States illegally. During the stop of the second vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, all of the occupants ran into a nearby field. Agents found eight individuals within one to two minutes. Each of the individuals admitted to being in the United States illegally.

In all, law enforcement transported 19 suspects to the Sweetgrass Border Patrol Station for processing. Four of the transported illegal aliens told agents they had paid from $4,000 to $4,750 to be smuggled into the United States and identified Velasco-Tovar as the foot guide who helped them cross into the United States.

Shortly after the arrests, a Border Patrol agent and Glacier County Sheriff’s deputy went to a Cut Bank hotel where the subjects had been staying to determine if any remaining occupant in one of the hotel rooms was in violation of trafficking laws. Guillen-Gordillo answered the door, identified himself and was taken into custody. Guillen-Gordillo admitted to being in the United States illegally. He rented the Chevrolet Suburban and Chevrolet Tahoe from a Utah car rental company. A co-defendant identified Guillen-Gordillo as the driver of a third vehicle but that he stayed at the hotel because he was not feeling well.

A third co-defendant, Josue Bermudez-Lopez, of Mexico, pleaded guilty in December to illegally transporting aliens and is awaiting sentencing, while a fourth co-defendant has pleaded not guilty.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paulette Stewart, Jeff Starnes and Ethan Plaut are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the U.S. Border Patrol and the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office.

