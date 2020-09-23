Albany, New York; Ulster County Dentist Vivian Letizia Arrested for Illegally Dispensing Oxycodone | USAO-NDNY

(STL.News) – Vivian Letizia, age 62, of Stone Ridge, New York, was arrested yesterday on a criminal complaint charging her with illegally dispensing controlled substances outside the course of professional practice and for no legitimate medical purpose.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon; Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division; and Joshua Vinciguerra, Director of the New York State Department of Health, Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement (BNE).

A criminal complaint alleges that Letizia, a dentist, wrote prescriptions for oxycodone for four individuals and filled those prescriptions herself at pharmacies in Ulster County, and also ordered oxycodone to her dental practice, all exclusively for her own personal consumption.

The charges in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Letizia appeared yesterday in Albany before United States Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart, and was released with conditions.

If convicted, Letizia faces up to 20 years in prison, at least 3 years of post-imprisonment supervised release, and a maximum $1 million fine. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

This case is being investigated by the DEA Albany District Office’s Tactical Diversion Squad, and the New York State BNE, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashlyn Miranda.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Moran, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Civil Division, is assisting in the investigation.

