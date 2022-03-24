‘Zero-COVID’: Surge in COVID-19 cases despite strategy in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s zero covid policy reflects the one on the Chinese mainland.  Despite the strategy, the city has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases driven largely by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.  Now, a leading scientist in Hong Kong has asked the government to consider moving away from the strategy.

The Hong Kong government is following Beijing’s lead when it comes to its Zero-COVID strategy.  But earlier in the week, Chief Executive Carrie Lam did announce limited relaxations in the rules.

Stringent travel and quarantine curbs are currently in place in Hong Kong.  Hospitals are reeling under the pressure, and the city also has one of the highest fatality rates from the virus in the developed world.

In mainland China, local lockdowns and mass testing have been the norm.  But lately, greater attention is being paid to minimizing the economic impact of these measures.

