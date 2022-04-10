British PM makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets Zelenskyy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, a surprise visit to the war-scarred capital following the UK pledge to provide more than $130 million in sophisticated weaponry to Ukraine on Friday.
The Ukraine embassy in the UK tweeted a picture of the two leaders meeting with a one-word caption: “Surprise”.
Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, also announced the meeting in a Facebook post, saying the two had a “one-on-one meeting” in Kyiv.
Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar reports from the capital Kyiv.
